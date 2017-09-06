By Reporter staff

ESSEX JCT. – After a long battle with cancer, Bill Henry passed away peacefully at the VNA Respite House on Aug. 29, 2017 at the age of 67. He was born June 1, 1950 to Edwin Ward Henry and Clepha Wheeler Henry.

Bill married Donna McGettrick on Nov. 4, 1972. They were nearing their 45th anniversary and still so much in love.

After graduating from Essex Jct. High School in 1968, Bill spent several years working with his father and brother in the carpentry trade, spending the rest of his career working at GE/GD. His carpentry skills led him to home improvement projects, deck building, furniture making, and in his last year, a newfound love for model ship building. Throughout his life, Bill was an exceptional athlete, showing a natural talent in anything he attempted to do.

Bill was a quiet and private man who had a great love for his family. He enjoyed a special relationship with his daughter, Angela, who made him light up just upon entering the room. He shared many of his skills and knowledge with his “protégé” and always liked to call her “No. 1.” Within his circle of family and friends he shared his quick, dry wit, endearing himself to all.

Angela was married Sept. 27, 2003 to Daniel Patnoad, and this occasion brought the family much happiness as Dan is truly a source of love, strength and support. As die-hard Yankee fans, Bill and Donna enjoyed a Yankees/Red Sox rivalry with Angela and Dan.

Bill enjoyed a lifelong friendship with his brother-in-law, Mike, who can be credited with bringing Bill and Donna together as best friend became family.

Over the years, Bill and Donna enjoyed traveling alone or with family to many different places but always had the fondest of memories of the 15 years the family spent at Labor Day Family Camp at Camp Abanaki. Oh, what memories from those days.

One memorable trip Bill took was in 2008 when he and brothers-in-law Pat and Mike traveled Route 66. Many hilarious stories from that trip.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Josie McGettrick; and brothers-in-law Kurk Perkins and Patrick McGettrick. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Angela, and son-in-law, Daniel Patnoad; his sister, Susan Parizo; his brother, Richard Henry, and his wife, Deb; by his sister-in-law, Josie Lamountain; his brother-in-law, Mike McGettrick, and his wife, Linda; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Perkins, also many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Unger and his staff for their wonderful care over the past three years and to everyone at the VNA Respite House for making his last month safe and comfortable.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside ceremony will take place at Fairview Cemetery on Sept. 9, 2017 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to consider the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495 or the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05443.

Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jt., VT is in charge of arrangements.