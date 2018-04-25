By Lou Ann Pioli

Coordinator, Essex Area Senior Center

This month’s Thursday Topics featured a panel of special guests from the State of Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation, who presented an informative and dynamic session on current frauds and scams, especially those targeting seniors. Each spoke from their areas of expertise: William Carrigan represented the Securities Division, and Brenda Clark and Pat Murray, the Insurance Division. Attendees learned scammer lingo and tactics to beware and aware of, and heard some personal and relevant examples of how otherwise intelligent, savvy people became unwilling targets. The panel provided several resources to us, including a must-have “Consumer Action Handbook” which is loaded with contact information and tips. There’s even a special section for seniors with information about agencies, hotlines and other resources that are focused on protecting and empowering seniors.

A few key points to remember: Always read the fine print before you sign when purchasing anything, including insurances. You may think you are getting a better deal on the same product, only to later discover that deductibles and/or exclusions exist that you were not aware of.

The IRS Imposter Scam: “The IRS does not call to demand immediate payment about taxes without first sending you a notification by mail, does not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone, and does not threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement to arrest you for nonpayment.” If you receive a call such as these, beware! It is an IRS imposter scam.

How many of us have received a call where someone asks, “Am I speaking with (your name), and we automatically respond, “yes”? Who would have thought that a simple “yes” could result in being the victim of a scam? Criminals record your voice saying “yes” and then use it out of context to “prove” that you agreed to purchase something. If you don’t recognize the caller right away, better to ask, “What did you say your name was again?” or “What company are you from?” instead of answering any question from an unknown source.

I recently received an urgent call from someone stating they were from an IT department in Ohio and my laptop was flagged as having been infected with a virus. The caller told me to get in front of my laptop and he would instruct me on the next steps. I requested his name, company, and supervisor’s name and his response was a just repetition of what he had originally said. I hung up immediately. I know of others who have also received this same warning call from scammers, so be on the lookout. You could be next!

For more information on these and other scams, or if you have questions about a recent transaction you’ve experienced, or a number of other topics, please contact the Department of Financial Regulation at 828-3301, or visit their website at www.dfr.vermont.gov. Representatives are there to help.

Our next Thursday Topics, free and open to the public, will be on May 24 at 10 a.m., and will feature Civil War enthusiast Liam McKone, who authored “Vermont’s Irish Rebel,” a biography of Cpt. John Lonergan. Please join us! Reservations are appreciated, but not required. Refreshments will be served.

Some EASC notes: The Mah Jongg Tournament previously scheduled for April 15 has been rescheduled for April 29. Please call to register. All are welcome. Don’t forget potluck and our member-only RADA cutlery sale on April 27.

Call 876-5087 or visit essexvtseniors.org for more on these and other programs the senior center offers. EASC is located at 2 Lincoln St. at the Five Corners in Essex Jct.