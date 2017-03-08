Donald W. Messier

By Contributing writer

JERICHO – Donald Wilmore Messier, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 1, 2017.

Visiting hours were held on Sunday March 5, 2017 from 2 – 5 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel, 57 Main Street, Essex Jct., VT with a wake service will be offered by the Rev. Charles Ranges S.S.E. at 4 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating.

The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.