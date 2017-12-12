Village: Disposable wipes cause sewage overflow

By Colin Flanders

Disposable wipes are to blame for a Tuesday morning overflow that spilled untreated sewage into Indian Brook in a line cleared just last month, water quality superintendent Jim Jutras said.

A homeowner on Mansfield Avenue reported a backed-up bath tub at 8:33 a.m. Public works responded with a flusher truck and restored the flow 22 minutes later, Jutras said, in what he called a “fantastic response.”

“They did a tremendous amount of work to get there quickly during a snow storm, and traffic was horrible,” he said.

Jutras said the wipes balled up and caused the clog, backing up the main line until it found a relief point and overflowed. The spill sent an estimated 100 to 1,000 gallons into an Indian Brook sub-tributary, a report filed with the Vermont Watershed Management shows. The same section of the line was just serviced by the flushing crew November 29.

Jutras explained while toilet paper is designed to break down — think the last time you used it to wipe up water — wipes are found relatively intact at the treatment plant. While some wipes claim to be “flushable,” Justras said they’re far from it.

It’s not the first time Jutras has seen wipes cause an issue, nor is it a problem unique to Essex Jct.

In September, crews in London removed a 130-ton lump of congealed fat and household items; U.S. cities are reporting that sanitary wipes are filling up their sewer systems. There’s even a name for it: “fatberg.”

“That is exactly what we have on a smaller scale,” Jutras said.

Municipal officials and sewage professionals around the country are working to change that nomenclature. It’s even made its way to the nation’s capital: A manufacturer is now suing the District of Columbia over a city law that could require companies label their products as “do not flush,” The Washington Post reports.

Jutras admits he’s seen his fair share of accidental oddities in the system — diapers, matchbox cars, silverware — but it’s the “things that get there on purpose cause the problems,” he said.

“The bottom line is there are only two things that belong down the drain,” he said. “No. 1 and No. 2.”