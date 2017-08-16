By Colin Flanders

As the rise in e-commerce hollows shopping centers across the nation, their desolate halls, like forgotten Olympic villages, offer clear warning: Evolve or get left behind.

For Peter Edelmann, managing partner of the Essex Outlets, the retail transformation was no surprise.

“It was coming,” he said in an interview last Friday. “It was just a question of how big and how fast it would go.”

When he and a dozen partners purchased the outlets 25 years ago, the area seemed prime for growth, benefitting from two I-289 access points and hope for the circumferential highway still alive. He even received a tiny shovel to commemorate the groundbreaking by then-Gov. Jim Douglas.

But the circ’s failure and retail’s shifting tides are now offering Edelmann, whose office overlooks the outlets, a front-row view to the revolution. Vacancies mar his shopping center, and turnover is headlined by the departure of once cherished destinations — Ralph Lauren, Coach, Under Armour — inspiring many locals to write off the outlets as a tanking enterprise.

Ask Edelmann, however, and the solution is quite clear: an ambitious redevelopment project that shifts focus to entertainment and experience, values local boutiques and services over national retailers and stacks residential units in the heart of the outlets.

Doing so, he hopes, will inject life back into the area.

The road from concept to ribbon cutting poses a slew of challenges, from garnering public support to a regulatory system that currently prohibits the density Edelmann desires. And to be clear, it’s still very early in the process: He hasn’t even submitted a formal site plan, though he’s scheduled to present his concept at an Aug. 24 planning commission meeting.

Yet even in its infancy, the project offers Edelmann’s response to shifting market forces and an attempt to create a sustainable venture, one that may very well shape the town center for years to come.

Plus, he doesn’t feel like he has much choice: “If I don’t do it, it’s going to fall apart,” he said.

…

A lifestyle community

Edelmann was asked to the Aug. 24 meeting to discuss his plans due to their scope and size. Though informal — staff don’t prepare a report, and more than one site plan can be submitted — the meeting offers Edelmann a chance to revise before submitting a formal proposal.

It will also serve as his project’s first real test with the public.

Two plans show slightly different ideas for a plot circled by Carmichael Street between Hannaford and Ace Hardware that presently hosts four buildings.

Like what’s there now, both plans detail about 165,000 square feet of commercial space. They highlight three construction phases, one showing eight new buildings, 420 residential units and 1,324 parking spaces; the other showing 586 units, nine buildings and 1,511 parking spaces. Both boast three six-story buildings.

Edelmann, who’s also managing partner of the Essex Spa and Resort, said the residential units would be a combination of independent living, traditionally for 50-and-over, apartments and condos.

At that density, he said he could afford underground parking for residences, meaning more ground-level spaces for the public and less surface area impacted. Both plans phase growth over five years, during which Edelmann would demolish the southern-facing buildings that house Brooks Brothers and Hammerfit. Some of the new buildings would be constructed over those footprints, while green space and parking fills in the rest.

He hopes to draw new businesses to spur more activity there. He envisions a small, upscale bowling alley catering to private parties, and he’s supporting a brewer he’d like to establish a taproom. He’s “pretty serious” about adding a covered pavilion that can double as an ice skating rink in the winter and a gathering place for summer — think music, or a new farmers’ market locale, he said — and wants to attract more food offerings.

He imagines pedestrian-scale lighting for walkways and a bike path, more green space, and hopes to go solar, something he couldn’t previously afford in the outlets. He also wants to use what the area already has to offer. The winged-shaped building next to the cinemas will serve as the area’s focal point after some façade improvements, and he’s planning upgrades to Essex Cinemas, too.

Already, the space that once hosted Ralph Lauren is becoming Purple Sage Salon. Owner Kim Scoffield said the expansion will allow her to offer Chittenden County’s first salt cave and hire about 20 more people. Edelmann said the salon will be the building’s anchor and is an example of the “vibe” he’s looking to curate.

“It will be a lifestyle-type community,” he said. “And many of the components are here, but it’s putting it together and doing it in a quality that will attract the residents.”

Meanwhile, tenants in areas facing potential demolition will have a choice: Temporarily relocate and wait for new space or simply move on.

“It’s going to be a chess game,” Edelmann said, noting most of his service-based local tenants have said they wish to stay. “We’ll just have to work it out and see if it makes sense or not.”

He plans to rent commercial space at “market-comparable” rates and doesn’t foresee an increase. He’s yet to approach all tenants, however, because he’s still unsure of his exact concept and the community consensus, he added. Until then, he would “just be crying wolf.”

Though too early to pinpoint the names that will fill his potential new streetscape, Edelmann’s vision is one of storefronts that create a place where residents can find everything they need and tourists find what they expect out of a trip to Vermont.

But first, he will need to get it all approved.

…

Public support

Edelmann’s conceptual plans don’t obey the town’s current zoning regulations, specifically those prescribing building height. Leniency may be on the horizon, however, as the property sits in a mixed-use planned unit development zone currently being studied for changes.

Regulations reflecting a 1991 Town Center Master Plan cap heights there at 40 feet. That plan is undergoing its own massive overhaul, informed by 400 survey responses that town officials expect will inspire a slew of new rules. A consultant will present the survey results on August 31. Community development director Dana Hanley said the consultant’s final report will recommend changes to encourage desired growth and design standards.

Hanley said the process is in its early stages, and she estimated the regulatory process, which involves the planning commission and selectboard, will start early next year with no specific end-date.

What is clear, however, is Edelmann is banking on these changes to accommodate his project in its current form. He’ll also need some help from the town. Last week he met with staff, who explained wastewater and water systems would need major capacity improvements to service such growth.

But perhaps more important is what can be most difficult to obtain for high-density projects: blessing from the people.

It’s a struggle that’s played out locally in recent years. In Burlington, opponents of the downtown mall revitalization led a yearlong challenge to the project, highlighted by a settlement last month that will require 250 more parking spaces and ban large-scale college housing in the first phase.

The settlement didn’t touch the biggest sticking point, however, as it failed to address the building’s 14-story height.

Around the same time, a handful of Essex Jct. residents convinced the board of trustees to cap building height in the village center at four stories. At meetings leading up to the decision, residents diagnosed the four-story 4 Pearl St. building as a towering example of the maladies of growth.

In a preview of the discussion to come, residents took to a public Facebook group earlier this week to voice both concerns and tempered optimism about Edelmann’s concept. Some scoffed at the six-story buildings and questioned how the housing influx would impact schools and Essex’s historically difficult traffic issues. A few others shared preference for density over sprawl and said they hoped new housing could help current stores stay in business.

Edelmann knows securing public support remains vitally important. He believes Vermonters want limited building footprints and protection for scenic views. His project does both, he asserts, by building upward and keeping the highest buildings in the middle of the project. Plus, he said, the type of quaint, low-density development some people prefer no longer makes financial sense.

“In today’s world, you can’t build it,” he said. “Retailers are not paying, especially in our market. The rents don’t support building something that is a low density.” Admitting the endeavor has become a legacy project, Edelmann said his goal is keeping the community happy while still making economic sense.

His biggest challenge will be finding where the two converge.