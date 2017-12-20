Details released on fatal crash

By Colin Flanders

Essex police say speed and alcohol were factors in a late night crash that killed two Essex residents this September.

Police said 21-year-old Nicholas Lizewski had a blood alcohol content of .176 percent — more than twice the legal limit, prior to the crash that killed both Lizewski and his passenger, 18-year-old Kaylin Mitchell, according to a news release Wednesday night.

Police initially believed speed was also a factor in the crash, which occurred on College Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. on September 26. They now confirmed a state police investigative team reports Lizewski was driving between 77 and 93 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash.