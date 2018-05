Suren, a team captain as a sophomore along with seniors Emily Friedman and Anna Ursiny, Suren helped the Essex girls win back-to-back tennis matches for the first time this spring. On May 9 against South Burlington, she led off a 4-3 team win with a straight-sets victory at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2. On May 12 at Colchester, Suren took another quick win, 6-1, 6-3, in the Lakers’ 5-2 victory.