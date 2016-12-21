Despite vote, we’ve made progress

By Max Levy

I want to thank the residents of Essex who went to the polls last week to vote on the proposed recreation department consolidation. Having a democracy in which we have the ability and the right to vote is fundamental to who we are as Americans.

With that said, feelings have been running high, and so I want to remind us all of the successful consolidation efforts we’ve accomplished over the past few years in the Village of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex. We now successfully share a municipal manager and have consolidated tax billing, tax collecting, stormwater management, highway departments, public works administration, paving, finance and administrative services. We are on the path to consolidate planning with one planning commission with two development review boards.

The result of the latest vote regarding recreation consolidation reminds us that finding the path forward is not always easy. As chairman of the selectboard, I pledge to continue working closely with the village trustees and the rest of the selectboard to keep us moving forward on the consolidation path for the betterment of the whole Essex community.

Max Levy

Chairman, Essex Selectboard