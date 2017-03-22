Despite spending increase, EWSD projects lower taxes with inaugural budget proposal

By Colin Flanders

Brief applause broke out among members of the Essex Westford School District Board last month after they made history by approving a $75.2 million budget, the size of which the three communities have never seen.

The board unanimously approved the April offering February 20, marking the end of a long and challenging process that required combining two existing entities amid the resignation of a chief financial officer at the peak of budget season.

It also means Vermont’s first district to unify under Act 46, the landmark school merger bill passed in 2015, is one step closer to becoming a single entity.

“It felt like a huge accomplishment,” board chairwoman Martha Heath said.

Though the proposal represents a $1.77 million or 2.41 percent increase, all three communities should see a tax decrease thanks to Act 46’s five-year tax break incentive, starting with a 10-cent drop.

EWSD’s projections show that for every $100,000 in property value, Essex Jct., Essex Town and Westford residents would see $64, $45 and $59 in savings, respectively. Including income sensitivity, those savings would increase to $145 in the village and $125 in Essex Town and Westford.

Act 46 also requires showing per equalized pupil spending on the ballot. The estimated $15,953 is about $1,430 below the district’s spending threshold set by the bill.

At the annual meeting, voters will also be asked to create a capital reserve fund for the district’s five-year capital plan. As a ballot item, they will then be asked to allocate $1.2 million into the fund. Approval of the capital reserve fund would push equalized pupil spending to $16,284.12 and would drop projected savings for every $100,000 in assessed value to $31 in Essex Jct., $12 in Essex Town and $27 in Westford.

Heath stressed these numbers are based on state estimates. The final tax rate is calculated using all school budgets statewide and is set by the legislature and Gov. Phil Scott.

In crafting the budget, administrators began by combining budgets for EWSD’s existing entities — the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union and the Essex Town School District — to establish a baseline, Heath said.

After accounting for duplications from inter-district revenues and expenditures, the current fiscal year budget was calculated at $73.5 million.

From there, the board operated with a clear objective: No new major initiatives until superintendent Beth Cobb, who was hired earlier this year, takes over July 1.

“We didn’t feel we were ready for new initiatives until we have had time to go through a process with the community to determine that vision for the future,” Heath said.

Heath said transportation was one of three major budget factors. The $638,000 increase pays to bus Westford’s high school students and for “some level of transportation” in Essex Jct., EWSD’s budget report shows.

Residents can share their thoughts on the final transportation model during a meeting in April. There, the district will discuss students’ ages, advantages of walking to school and the Vermont Department of Health’s impact study findings.

Preschool funding, the second major expense, increased about $200,000 since Act 166, which gave all 4- and 5-year-olds access to early education, went into full effect this year.

Districts estimate preschool enrollment every year, but beyond tracking families who move into the district, there’s little data available, Heath said.

That’s why fiscal year 2017 preschool expenditures were about $150,000 over budget, she said, since 54 more students enrolled than predicted. At $3,178 per student, FY18’s $908,000 preschool budget will serve the current year’s total of 286 students.

“It’s likely that most of the families that were going to take advantage of the program did,” Heath said.

The program will generate some revenue in FY18 since since preschoolers count as partial full-time equivalents, based on a two-year rolling average, Heath added.

The last major expenditure accounts for changes to staffing and compensation, totaling about $479,000.

The merger also saved the district money. EWSD estimates show eliminating three redundant positions — superintendent, CFO and bookkeeper — will save the district about $358,000.

Heath expects Cobb will determine the district’s eventual personnel needs.

Additionally, the board hopes fewer central office employees will be needed once the transition is over, Heath said, particularly through attrition.

The district will also save $100,000 in tuition costs since Westford students must attend Essex High School. Another $77,000 will be realized from sharing systems like finance, a total the board expects will increase over time.

Two major capital plan expenditures are expected in the first year: about $400,000 for a unified phone system and $665,000 to replace the EHS roof. A payment of $535,000 in year two will complete the latter project, board numbers show.

Other expenditures planned are $50,000 to install ventilation for a wing of Essex Elementary, $61,000 to replace fire panels and gym backboards at EHS and $30,000 to put in salad bars at Essex Middle School, Founders Memorial and Essex Elementary.

The capital plan is front loaded to take advantage of Act 46’s tax incentives and “provide us with some cushion,” Heath said.

The Center for Technology, Essex’s budget will also be judged via ballot. The $8.45 million proposal reflects a $217,000 decrease, or 2.57 percent, from the current fiscal year. CTE’s budget is supported by tuition from sending districts, not local taxes, the board report states.

That’s why administrators tasked CTE director Bob Travers to keep a level tuition rate over recent years. Tuition rose $100 to $16,850 in the proposal, and CTE’s five-year overall budget increase is just 2.3 percent, Travers said.

Due to a falling six-semester enrollment average — used to calculate tuition revenue — Travers said he had to cut program budgets and staff.

Voters will also consider several articles, like board members’ compensation and if votes should be commingled among the three communities.

Heath acknowledged the latter attempts to address the current system of each municipality reporting a vote total, leading to possible animosity if votes split among community lines.

The annual meeting marks the EWSD board’s first full year of existence, during which time it’s hired a new superintendent, approved an inaugural budget and hashed out a handful of policies before the district’s July 1 start date.

Board members will soon turn their attention to one major question still lingering: What does equity look like?

Heath said the board will conduct an inventory this year to address differences in EWSD schools. She hoped one guiding principle will be remembered throughout this exploration.

“Things can be equitable without being the same,” she said.

The annual meeting will occur at the high school April 10 at 7 p.m., with voting by Australian ballot on the budget to occur the next day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling places in the three municipalities.