Despite closing, familial ties at Skateland Vermont remain

By Kaylee Sullivan

With the lights down low and music up, beboppers glided around the now-closed rink at Essex’s Skateland Vermont for their last Saturday night skate on April 29.

Many of the skaters weren’t just rolling, but dancing, too. Upper body movement matched the beat of the music as they each pushed their right foot out, then left, in pristine coordination — just as they’d been doing since childhood.

Now middle-aged, these 1980s-era shufflers have created a life around skating. Countless friendships blossomed as well as a number of love stories.

“My husband and I met at Broad Acres when I was 12,” longtime skater Lori Brunelle said.

Back in the day, skating was a hit at the former rink in Malletts Bay. As their love for each other grew with their affection for skating, they continued their passion at Skateland Vermont in Williston.

“We all lived their Friday and Saturday nights,” skater Paddy Krupp recalled of the Williston venue, which closed in 2000 after its owner died.

Krupp met her boyfriend, “Picker,” or Scott LaForce, there years ago. They had a typical teenage relationship back in high school, dating for a couple weeks, she joked.

While things didn’t work out, they remained friends and continued to skate with their core group until the Williston Skateland folded. They went their separate ways, had kids of their own and entered long-term relationships.

But when the Essex location opened in fall 2015, fate thickened and “Paddy and Picker’s” love rekindled, a popular and prideful talking point for many skate patrons.

Back in the day, skaters had no cell phones to distract from face-to-face interactions, creating dialogue that led to lifelong friendships. The newer generation, the patrons said, couldn’t get on board.

These friendships, Krupp said, come from all rungs on the social ladder.

“Even though we’re so different outside of that building, when we’re in [there,] we’re all one,” skater Tonia Bouchard added. “It’s really an extended family.”

Bouchard, who met her husband at the original Skateland, said that’s why saying goodbye to the venue was a tearful event.

Dedicated locals like Bouchard, Krupp and Brunelle are the definition of why closing the rink is so difficult, general manager Dan Audette said. Financially, though, ends weren’t meeting.

Audette, a former competitive skater, narrows Skateland’s fall to a few factors, a main one being a greater presence of fear than support from parents, he said.

When the Williston venue shut down, an entire generation lost out on the world of skating. Opening over a decade later, parents adopted the fear their kid could get hurt, Audette said.

Tucked away behind Lowe’s on Susie Wilson Road, Audette recognized the difficulty in not being visible to passerby traffic. Zoning regulations forbid the placement of Skateland signs along the main road, he said.

He, too, met some of his best friends through skating and is sad to see the last-standing Vermont rink go.

A small portion of the rink will transform into a Kids Zone, adding to the Essex Speedway area that inhabits the other side of Skateland. As for the rest, Audette said a complete overhaul is in the works for two warehouse businesses to move in, along with a number of storage units.

“No one can say we didn’t try,” he said, noting a newly installed floor, lighting and sound system, DJ booth and cheap snack bar prices.

Millennials, he said, will miss out on the movement to music.

To Bouchard, moving and grooving to the music means being free. For Megan Owens, skating is an opportunity to build self-assurance and confidence.

That’s why she introduced her daughter, Averie, to the sport at 2 years old, the same age she discovered her passion.

Averie, now 5, was on the floor that Saturday night with her grandmother, Kelly Allen. The trio is one of several three-generation families that frequented Skateland. The ’80s skaters built a family of up to 50 friends.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie,” she said, “and a place for people to be completely themselves.”

Luckily, this feeling didn’t evaporate when Skateland’s doors closed for good on April 30. Thanks to social media — an irony they recognize after putting some blame on the current generation’s pull toward virtual reality — the group said it stays connected much easier than when Williston shut down.

Just as some of them did between 2000 and 2015, they’ll travel to Guptill’s Arena in Latham, N.Y. to get their skate on. The almost three-hour drive is inconvenient, they said, but undoubtedly worth it. Trips for May 20 and June 3 are already set, Owens said.

Still, the crew’s weekend routine has a large void.

“There’s a sense of loss to all of us,” Bouchard said. “Not that we’re losing each other but that we’re losing something we’re so passionate about.

“It’s an era gone,” she added.