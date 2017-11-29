Dementia simulation helps raise awareness of a tough reality

By Neel Tandan

For the last 14 months, Wayne Crandall has been educating first responders on how to properly care for those with dementia. And now he wants to broaden his audience.

Last Thursday, Crandall and his colleague, Tanya Seeley, presented “A Walk in Their Shoes,” a dementia simulation at the Essex Area Senior Center that was open to the public.

The simulation is a way for caretakers to experience what it’s like to live with dementia and better understand its adverse effects. They also shared a number of caretaking tips and tricks, as well as provided a list of resources to those attending.

“We want to help people find a way to have those positive interactions with their loved ones,” said Crandall, who is a certified dementia practitioner and an associate trainer at The Residence at Shelburne Bay.

“Help them with that good quality of life and not be struggling with ‘What do I do? How do I get through to them?’ That’s our goal. To just provide these tools for people,” he said.

By 2025, the number of Vermonters living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to increase 41 percent, from 12,000 to 17,000 people, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pamela Beidler, director of programs and outreach with the association’s Vermont chapter, said the number of people affected by the disease is even greater, and that for every person living with the disease, there are at least two caregivers providing unpaid support.

For the simulation, Seeley and Crandall outfitted participants in an array of sensory deprivation devices.

They were given gloves with the fingers rubber-banded together, spikey inserts for their shoes, headphones playing white noise or music, a nose plug forcing them to breathe through their mouths and modified sunglasses that took away their peripheral vision and limited visibility.

They were then instructed to complete complex tasks, like tying three knots in an orange string, or counting out specific amounts of change.

“You can stop this at any time,” said Seeley, memory care director at The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington. “But, unfortunately, folks with dementia cannot.”

For the next four minutes or so, participants frantically tried to complete the tasks while Crandall and Seeley talked over each other and yelled out more instructions. All of the devices, when worn together, created confusion and disorientation for the participants and hampered coordination and motor function.

“It was too much,” said Brenda Rathe, a Milton resident reacting to the simulation.

“Keeping up with the demands. You got the noise in your ears, and you’ve got that taking away from your concentration. And ‘do this, do that, do this, do that,’ it wasn’t easy,” she said.

Sarah Dickinson, who works at The Residence at Shelburne Bay, also participated.

“It was impossible; it felt impossible,” she said.

“I had to make sure I wasn’t getting too anxious,” she continued. “There was physical pain. The noises were extremely loud and muffled, and the instructions weren’t clear.”

Dementia is not a disease but rather a group of symptoms affecting memory and thinking, so much that it interferes with a person’s daily life. There are many causes of dementia, but they all involve a decrease in mental and physical function due to damaged nerve cells in the brain.

Those with dementia can experience confusion and disorientation and a host of “behavioral symptoms” like anger, fear, paranoia, hallucinations, sadness and aggression.

Seeley said dementia can make everyday tasks taxing and confusing. Something as simple as brushing your teeth, she said, can involve over 20 steps and can make someone with dementia feel overwhelmed.

Compounding that can be the inability to communicate because of errors in speech.

“They can’t communicate to us the same way – if they’re in pain, if they have an infection or if they’re thirsty, or if they have an itch that they can’t reach,” she said.

Seeley said this leads to frustration that often materializes in the form of unwanted behavior. These “behaviors,” as they’re sometimes referred to, can be mistaken as acting out.

Crandall said slowing down, being empathetic, living in the moment and validating how a person living with dementia feels are keys to successful interactions.

“Live their reality with them. Whatever it is. Live it,” he said.

Beidler with the Alzheimer’s Association summed up one of the biggest challenges facing caretakers and their loved ones in one word: access.

“We know that Vermont is a rural state, and even for those people living in Chittenden County, it can be difficult to access support,” she said.

Beidler said financial constraints and available transportation are two of the biggest challenges. She also said respite care is hugely important for the primary caregiver’s mental health.

Caretakers often hear about resources in their community after it’s too late, Beidler said, blaming the disease’s stigma as a factor for not seeking help.

“It’s like cancer was years and years ago,” she said. “We talked about it in hushed tones and behind closed doors. And for a long time Alzheimer’s has been that way.

“People are starting to talk a lot louder about it,” she said, “but oftentimes it’s still behind those closed doors.”