Decarreau resigns from CFO position

By Colin Flanders

Katherine “Deac” Decarreau, Chittenden Central Supervisory Union’s chief financial officer who began last August, resigned last week citing personal reasons, according to a news release.

Decarreau had been working closely with Marilyn Frederick, former South Burlington and Lamoille North Supervisory Union business manager, to form the Essex-Westford unified district’s inaugural budget, which will be presented at the unified board’s Jan. 31 meeting.

“With 90 percent of the budget work completed, Frederick will work with CCSU/ETSD administrators to finalize this process,” the news release said

Superintendent Judith DeNova accepted Decarreau’s resignation on behalf of the CCSU board. DeNova then presented the letter of resignation to the Essex Westford School District Board at its Jan. 17 meeting.

Decarreau previously worked as city manager in her hometown of Winooski for seven years before beginning with the school district. She took over for former CCSU CFO Grant Geisler after he resigned last summer to take the same position in the Montpelier public schools.

Geisler has agreed to “support the new district in this time of transition,” the news release said.

“Superintendents Mark Andrews and Judith DeNova appreciated the foundational work Decarreau provided the new district and remain confident the budget will reflect the intentions of the Regional Education District (RED) Study Committee,” the news release said.

A process to replace the CFO for the new district will begin in late February.

Decarreau could not be reached for comment Wednesday.