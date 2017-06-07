Daylight savings: Chittenden County Relay for Life changes event time

By Michaela Halnon

Instead of circling around the Champlain Valley Expo overnight, participants of this year’s Chittenden County Relay for Life will hit the track at noon on Saturday, June 17, walking to raise money for the American Cancer Society in broad daylight.

Jennifer Clark, the event’s community manager and a cancer survivor herself, said the decision to switch up the annual Essex event came after significant deliberation. The overnight walk, traditionally held from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., is often paired with a Relay slogan: “Cancer never sleeps.”

But after consulting past

participants, Clark said the feedback was clear: Very few people stayed until the wee morning hours.

“If you’ve got 1,500 people there for opening ceremonies and 50 people there for closing, then it’s not the same experience for all participants,” Clark said. “We want the excitement to stay throughout the entire event.”

And while this year’s event will stretch until midnight, Clark noted no participant is required to stay for the full duration. Attendees can even sign up the day of the event, provided they check in at the registration tent.

“You don’t have to walk the whole time,” Clark said. “This is just a day for the community to come together.”

This year, organizers have set the event fundraising goal at $265,000.

Participants can sign up for the Chittenden Relay as an individual or team and track their fundraising through the organization’s website. Cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to receive special recognition, too.

A special survivor and caregiver BBQ will take place at 3 p.m. Before that, survivors will be asked to don bright purple shirts and medals and take a lap around the track, cheered on by their fellow participants.

The new timing provides a unique opportunity for the folks at Relay to spotlight sun safety, Clark said. Sunscreen and water will be available onsite, along with information about preventing and detecting skin cancer.

Clark said she hopes the earlier time would make it easier for teams to sell fundraising goods throughout this year’s event and allow organizers to play music without fear of violating the town’s noise ordinance.

There’s also the chance for more activities and games in between laps around the track. A detailed schedule shows at least one event per hour, including musical chairs, pillowcase races and an ’80s dance party.

The poignant luminaria ceremony will still be held after sunset, Clark said, giving participants the chance to see the illuminated white paper bags lining the track. Each decorated bag is in honor or memory of someone with cancer.

Clark said that image was especially powerful last year after a freak thunderstorm drenched the paper bags. As the clouds cleared, attendees worked with determination to relight each of the extinguished flames.

And while she’s is crossing her fingers for clear skies this year, Clark said she’s certain the time change won’t dampen the powerful energy coursing through the Expo next week.

“I don’t care if you’re walking at 2 o’clock in the morning for me or if you’re walking at 1 o’clock in the afternoon for me,” Clark said. “You’re walking for me. And that’s the piece that matters.”

For more information about the 2017 Chittenden County Relay for Life and to sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2saJoMi or check out the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/relayccvt.