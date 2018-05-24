David Robert Prior, 59, of Shelburne passed away Friday, April 27, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

David is known for his love of family, friends, antiques, bees, Hermit Island (Maine),and his dogs, Cooper and Eli. He took great pride in being able to return to live in Vermont after many years away.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin, who has been an amazing caregiver throughout his illness, and by his beloved son, Lynden. David was very proud to see Lynden graduate from UVM this past spring. He is also survived by his four siblings, Duane (Sarah), Doug (Peggy), Donna (Tim), Dennis (Marcia), his sister-in-law Mary, and many devoted nieces and nephews.

He was an active member of the Vermont Beekeepers Association and was an enthusiastic educator of beekeeping skills. His honey often won awards at the state fair.

The family would like to thank the staff on Shepherdson 4 and at Hematology/Oncology Center at UVM Medical for their loving care of David.

In lieu of flowers, kindly support the nonprofit Vermont Multiple Myeloma support group (Kay Crombie, 53 Cedar St., Winooski, VT 05404) or the Massachusetts General Hospital Multiple Myeloma Program (Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114)

The family will receive visitors from 6:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd. A celebration of David’s life will be held Sunday, April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Rd., at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.