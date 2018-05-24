ST. ALBANS – David Gaworecki, 41, of St. Albans died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 15 at home on Philomena Drive. He was born April 19, 1977 in Burlington, the son of John and Diane Gaworecki.

David was a graduate of Essex Junction High School, Class of 1995, and graduated from St. Michael’s College in 2000 with a degree in business administration. On Sept. 5, 2015, he was married in St. Pius X Church to Jennifer Corbiere of Swanton. His daughter, Ava, was born on March 22, 2017.

David worked at Vermont Mutual Insurance and had previously spent many years at People’s United Bank as an insurance underwriter.

David was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He will truly be remembered by his jokes, smiles, generosity and sense of humor. His love of wrestling, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, baseball, movies and comics are what he loved to talk about, and he quickly made friends with anyone he met with shared interests. Dave had many friends and made more wherever he went. His friends from high school, Scouts, work, college and even concerts always kept in touch with him throughout the years.

In his youth, David was very active in Scouting, from Cub Scouts in Pack 635 and Boy Scouts Troop 635 in Essex. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting. One of his proudest achievements in Scouting was building a press box for the Essex Little League field, which is still used today.

David is survived by Jennifer Gaworecki, his daughter, Ava Gaworecki; his parents John and Diane Gaworecki; his brother, Mark Gaworecki, his wife, Amber Gaworecki, and their children Emmett and Evan Gaworecki; by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends (including those with four legs).

Calling hours were held Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Jct. A mass of Christian burial will be said on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Center at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park, Hinesburg Road, South Burlington.

In lieu of flowers donations, may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 1 Kennedy Dr. Suite L8, South Burlington, VT 05403.