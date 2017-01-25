CTE student earns Presidential Scholar nomination

By Tom Marble

For a couple minutes, Matt Mossey’s instructors at the Center for Technology, Essex let the suspense build.

They were just informed that Mossey, a graduating senior in the design and creative media program, was selected as one of 25 Presidential Scholar nominees in Vermont.

Now, it was their turn to break the news to Mossey.

“I was doing something – typical, everyday stuff,” Mossey said, recalling the posters he was printing out in the school’s ground-level production room. “They said, ‘There’s something we have to tell you.’”

That’s when Robin Perlah and Tracey Brown, the creative media instructors who nominated Mossey, told him he would have a seat with his name on it at a recognition ceremony.

Established in 1964 by executive order, the national scholar award is granted to students who show outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to their communities, according to a press release. But it wasn’t until 2015 that the category included students in technical education.

Mossey’s program acts as a real print shop, with interested clients contacting the instructors who then delegate projects to the students who they feel will do the best job on that particular piece.

All the money made is put back into the program to help pay for new laptops and machinery, among other things.

“He’s the first person we look to for the more complicated, higher profile clients that have more complicated needs because of the leadership role he has taken in the classroom,” Perlah said.

Mossey goes above and beyond, often volunteering to come in on weekends to help with open houses and other events, Perlah said, calling him an advocate and spokesperson for the program.

On January 9, Mossey filed into the Vermont State House chamber alongside 20 general presidential scholars and four other tech ed nominees. He was the sole design student in the bunch.

Gov. Phil Scott, just four days into his term, began the ceremony with a speech about the hard work and dedication put forth by the students who earned a nomination.

“I was a little too wide-eyed to pay attention to most of it,” Mossey said with a laugh.

The nominees were then individually recognized for their personal academic achievements. When it was Mossey’s turn, he was lauded for his design portfolio – work that has earned him official industry recognition.

For his final project last year, Mossey presented five of his best pieces to a board of designers. He scored better than a 91 on the presentation – the minimum grade for recognition – and received a certificate from Lyndon State College.

Halfway through his second year in the media design program, Mossey said he has experience creating a wide variety of products, ranging from posters to personalized stickers. His clients include local small business owners, and Mossey often creates event posters for Essex High School and CTE.

Because of that experience, Mossey said he got an internship at the UPS store in Essex last semester where he worked two days a week on graphic design, as well as in customer service.

Since coming into the design program, Mossey said he has expanded his professional horizons and made positive strides in his personal life.

When he began to let people know last fall that he identifies as transgender, Mossey said he was surrounded by support within the program.

“I was struggling through freshman and sophomore year. And by the time I was able to come here by junior year, I was finally able to open up and express myself the way I wanted to,” Mossey said.

In large part, Mossey said that support came from his instructors.

“They’ve been like a second family to me,” he said. “They’ve been able to help me work through all of the struggles and get me to the place where I am now – where I’m confident in what I’m designing, confident in what I’m doing and I have something to be passionate about again.”

Moving forward, Mossey said he is hopeful his nomination will lead to his being named one of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, an honor given to up to 161 students nationwide each year.

After the second application process, which includes an essay, the winners will be announced in May.

Regardless of the outcome, Mossey said he is looking forward to attending Johnson State College in the fall where he plans to major in media arts and minor in education.

Mossey hasn’t yet decided if he’ll focus on the business side of design when he graduates, or if he wants to go into the education field.

“I could see myself teaching here at some point, definitely,” he said.