Cross-country captures state title

The Essex boys cross-country team secured the program’s 16th state championship last weekend after beating second-place Burlington. The title marks Essex’s first since 2008.

Led by sophomore Henry Farrington and junior Peter Alden, who placed second and third, respectively, the Hornets totaled a score of 49 points. The top-five included Jack Wagner (12th), Brady Martisus (14th) and Jake Moran (21st), while senior Justin Poulin turned in a gutsy performance, crawling across the finish line after falling 20 feet from the finish line.

The Hornets are now the top Vermont seed headed to Belfast, Maine on November 11 for the New England Championships. The state title wraps up a phenomenal season highlighted by a handful of first-place finishes, including at the annual Essex Invitational and the BFA-Festival.

The girls team placed fourth. Lizzie Martell ran 13th, followed by Hannah Brisson (25th) Olivia Miller-Johnson (36th), Ary Wilson (39th), Natalie Preston (41st), Guilia Eddy (42nd) and Morgan Marckres (56th). The New Englands are next week.