Creating holiday traditions throughout generations

By Ellen Drolette

Ask a person about their favorite holiday traditions, regardless of what their celebration or festival is, and chances are it revolves around baking. Growing up, my home was filled with the smell of peanut butter blossoms during the holiday season. My job for each batch was to peel all the Hershey kisses to then put on the warm cookies when they came out of the oven. I would push them down gently but quickly so they melted on before too much cooling took place.

Another job involved making my thumbprint in the Thumbprint Jam cookies. Lastly, and my absolute favorite, was decorating the gingerbread people before they went in the oven with cinnamon red-hot candies and other delectable goodies.

I was also given the grand task of decorating the sugar cookies before baking with colored sugar. My parents were always prepared for a mess; it was always a production and all family members were included. Best of all, we would make so much overflow that there was too much for the freezer, so my parents would put excess in the gas grill to keep frozen on our back deck. A few years, we forgot about those and found them in the spring. Regardless, this was a memory made and never forgotten. Those recipes that my mom and dad used with me are the same ones that I have shared in a cookbook for my daughter and will someday share with my son.

Beyond the social and emotional connection families have when doing an activity like baking together, children are also learning in the process. They are in a hands-on environment with measuring cups, measuring spoons, rolling pins, dough, colors, cookies cutters, spatulas, aprons and more. We have an extraordinary opportunity to use new vocabulary that centers on baking as well as number concepts present in recipes and cookware. Talk about the ingredients, use big words, count out loud, point out the numbers, and let kids try the gadgets. Let children experience smells, textures and tastes as they navigate this educational activity. Before you add the vanilla or almond extract, take a sniff and compare other items that smell similar. Shapes of cookie cutters make for fabulous conversation and story starters.

“Have you ever heard about the story of “The Gingerbread Girl” by Lisa Ernhardt Dunst? When the old man and woman went to their oven to check on the gingerbread girl, she hopped out of the oven, ran and yelled, “I’ll run and I’ll run with a leap and a twirl. You can’t catch me, I’m the gingerbread girl.” Asking questions like this allows a chance for more dialogue to happen and yet another opportunity to intertwine cross learning sectors into one activity.

Speaking of gingerbread boys and girls, there are so many different versions of this story. Check out your local libraries for “The Runaway Rice Cake” by Ying Compestine, “The Runaway Latkes” by Leslie Kimmelman, “The Musubi Man: the Hawaii’s Gingerbread Man” by Sandy Takayama and “The Cajun Cornbread Boy” by Dianne De Las Casas. There are countless others that follow the same themes and, of course, don’t leave out the Jan Brett versions.

Ellen Drolette works for Growing Kids, Essex Jct.