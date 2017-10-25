Courtside with EHSPN

By Kaylee Sullivan

Earlier this month, Boston Celtics players — looking taller that day than they do on television every other — shuffled past the courtside camera crew. As sweat dripped from their gameday faces and adrenaline rocketed through their bodies, Essex High School seniors Tommy Williams and Rowan Mahoney captured it all on camera.

“It was a very surreal and insane experience,” Williams said.

The duo heads the school’s EHSPN sports broadcast show this year, and jumped on the opportunity to accompany teacher Tom Preska to Beantown. Former EHSPN student Alex Herko works videography for the NBA team and helped organize the visit.

In true first-class treatment, the trio met the general manager, took a tour of T.D. Garden and networked with video staff before each student became just another shamrocked pit-member fighting to get the best shot.

It was Mahoney’s first time seeing a professional basketball game, and it’ll be tough for any future experiences to compete, he joked.

Williams said the courtside chaos resembles that created by the 20 EHSPN staffers fighting to meet deadline in a dim classroom in the school library.

On October 12, editors, anchors and crewmembers flooded into the lab, eager to film the intro scene of the next EHSPN episode: homecoming-themed, with a comedic resemblance to “Modern Family,” a popular sitcom.

As Shawn Baker pranced around dressed as a purple squid and Alan LeBlanc flaunted a pair of flamingo sunglasses, no one took a second glance. It was just another production day for EHSPN.

To keep matters in check, Williams directed his classmates from behind the camera. After all, it’s his duty as director.

Phrases like “move left,” “move right,” “smile more awkwardly,” “do something funny” could be heard in the halls and courtyard as they switched settings. Williams’ crew complied.

The mastermind behind the lens, Williams began curating his passion for camerawork in seventh grade. Now, after taking yearly film classes at EHS, he’s looking to go to New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology for photography.

His lust for the discipline paired with a love for athletics is why he finds EHSPN intriguing, he said. As a former EHS football player and recent golf state champion, he’s often on the sidelines documenting Hornets victories and defeats.

Mahoney, the show’s producer, is working toward a career in sports journalism.

Though students enrolled in the one-year elective may look to the nationwide station ESPN for motivation, they have EHS alumni to guide them on a more relatable level. This includes Herko and 2017 graduate Shawn Cimonetti, a talented local videographer who led the class last year.

“The sky’s the limit as far as where they’re taking it,” Preska, their teacher, said.

Since its birth in 2005, the show transformed from a club started by alum Jeff Goodwin into part of Preska’s “Movie 2” production class. Preska is laid back and gives his students creative independence, they say.

That day, he followed them through the production process and asked guiding questions but left the students in control, a freedom the students say they appreciate.

As content, curriculum and technology constantly evolve, EHSPN’s production is getting better, Williams said.

But at the end of the day, no matter the influencers, there’s still a deadline to meet. Williams often edits footage at home. With a new episode debuting every three weeks or so, there’s a lot of work to be done, Preska said.

Plus, fellow Hornets are always itching for the next episode. Often spanning beyond 15 minutes, the show is time consuming for both the crew and the viewers, Mahoney admitted, but said the comedic relief and relatable content keep school spirit alive. Student-athletes intently scan the screen to see if they’ve garnered their five seconds of fame each time around.

“They get a lot of feedback and a lot of buy-in,” Preska said, explaining the motivation to enroll. “They don’t want to put out something that’s not good.”

Students have their areas of expertise, such as filming, writing, acting, anchoring or editing, but to fully grasp all aspects of the show, they each play every role at least once.

Producing a TV show is purposeful, Preska said. While local and state media outlets corner game coverage and write-ups for Hornet games, EHSPN has less immediacy and greater creativity.

“It’s a special class,” Preska said. “There are not a lot of classes around where you can [do this]. And they know they can meld it how they want it. If they want to take it a certain direction, they do.”

If that direction means wearing a purple squid hat, then so be it.