County officials keep tabs on water quality bill

By Colin Flanders

Chittenden County officials worry a plan to escalate funding for Vermont’s water quality projects could hamper local efforts by charging proactive communities twice.

Addison Sen. Christopher Bray has proposed legislation to charge all Vermont property owners a $1 monthly per parcel fee, which he says would raise about $4.5 million per year, according to a draft of the bill. The Public Utility Commission would administer that fee and could later charge for impervious surfaces once mapping data becomes available.

Yet county officials say the plan fails to account for communities’ work to date, running the risk of siphoning funds from existing programs that have effectively helped mitigate local impacts. The concern is shared by Essex public works director Dennis Lutz, who plans to follow up with legislators “if this thing has feet and starts to walk,” he said.

Bray’s draft comes at a pivotal time for Essex and its efforts to combat stormwater pollution. The town is preparing to complete the 2015 flow restoration plan thanks to a $1.35 million grant issued this summer. And Lutz expects a soon-to-be-released state target for reducing phosphorus levels will jumpstart a yearlong process to create a removal plan in town.

But first, Lutz needed to ensure the town could afford the local match for those grants. He said the town should be able to double its capital funding for stormwater without adding more than the current 2 cents on the tax rate, freeing up about $150,000 per year — enough to immediately cover grants already secured and seek more next year.

Lutz can use the phosphorus blueprint to show the most impactful projects over the next two decades and tag an overall dollar value to the state’s target. Then, he may request a bond to help the town leverage for more grants.

At least, that’s the plan for now.

A state utility that doesn’t reward communities for carrying the ball this far could limit taxpayers’ willingness to throw more money at local efforts, Lutz said, piggybacking off a point raised by officials in communities like Colchester and South Burlington with existing stormwater utilities.

South Burlington’s deputy director of public works Thomas DiPietro offered a few suggestions: providing a discount, credit or exemption for municipalities with successful MS4 or impervious area-based fee programs, or allowing communities with the latter to retain funds locally if they exceed the statewide fee and demonstrate the funds are used for water quality.

Karen Adams, technical services manager for Colchester’s public works department, wondered why the PUC, a governor-appointed, three-member board generally responsible for reviewing energy proposals, would serve as the managing agent of a state stormwater utility.

She said an appointed board is not free from political influence, as desired in Bray’s legislation, nor do its members have any prior experience managing a clean water authority.

Bray didn’t respond to an interview request last week. In November, he told Vermont Public Radio his plan is a response to a report by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration that failed to identify a funding source for the water quality efforts.

That report, commissioned by the legislature last session, suggested the state shouldn’t choose a new funding source until after fiscal year 2021. Until then, Vermont could use existing state revenues to address clean water needs, the report said.

Bray’s legislation notes a January 2017 state treasurer’s report that estimates achieving compliance with water quality requirements over the next two decades will cost Vermont $2.3 billion. A projection of current revenues shows the state will only have about $1.6 billion, the legislation says.

Bray told VPR he expects the bill to be the top priority for the Senate Natural Resources committee this coming legislative session.