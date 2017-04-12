Counting sheep: Catching up with Sweet Pea and friends

By Abby Ledoux

On an exceptionally rainy Friday afternoon, I met a famous sheep.

Two famous sheep, actually, catapulted to stardom on The New York Times bestseller list as protagonists in beloved children’s books by Essex farmers John and Jennifer Churchman.

This is none other than Sweet Pea of “The SheepOver” and Finn of eponymous “Brave Little Finn” fame, now ages 3 and 2, respectively.

The Churchmans first found success in 2015 when they penned the true story of young orphan lamb Sweet Pea’s recovery from a leg infection and subsequent celebratory “sheepover” party in the green house with her fellow farm friends.

The Essex couple self-published their debut story two summers ago to much local fanfare. Then first-time authors, the duo paired Sweet Pea and friends’ heart-warming narrative with fine art photographer and graphic designer John Churchman’s photos in a distinct, illustrative style somewhat reminiscent of collage.

Their work quickly caught the attention of Little, Brown, the Hachette Book Group-owned publishing powerhouse that boasts early works including “Little Women.” The Churchmans signed a contract for three books, and “The SheepOver” was reproduced by Little, Brown in three weeks, though a children’s book typically takes between 12 to 18 months.

“They crashed this book on the market,” John Churchman reflected.

Soon after, a second star was born in baby lamb Finn, and the second of three contracted books saw similar (and expedited) market success. Released last fall, “Brave Little Finn” tells a story of courage and friendship as the newborn protagonist learns to live outside the farmhouse with a whole menagerie of animals and unfamiliar stimuli.

Churchman is quick to credit local bookstores in the success of his projects, which he still feels two years later.

“They became sort of champions of ours,” he said. “They’ve all been wonderful.”

Locally, both projects were the top-selling children’s books in 2015 and 2016 at Phoenix Books. It’s fitting, then, that the store’s Essex location will see the first look at the third book in the series – “A Farm for Maisie,” due out this October – when Churchman visits for a reading and signing next Saturday, April 15.

The latest book centers on border collie pup Maisie, one of the Churchmans’ seven dogs. Fans may also recognize Laddie, the border collie credited with saving Sweet Pea’s life in the first book when he alerted the Churchmans to the sick sheep in time to treat her. He’ll accompany Churchman to Phoenix next weekend.

“He lives to travel and go on events,” Churchman said from a wooden stool in his barn last week, Laddie docile and complacent at his feet. “People always really enjoy just patting him and hanging out with him.”

After Churchman, Laddie was first to greet me last Friday when I rolled up the gravel drive to Moonrise Farm, tucked away deep in the Essex countryside. He pawed me amiably and followed me back down to the red wooden barn where we took shelter from fat, unrelenting raindrops.

Inside, we were met with a cacophony of barnyard sound courtesy of 23 sheep, 11 alpacas and one pony, Sadie.

Most were featured in the books, like Sunny, Violet, Prem, Hayzel and Meadow. Others are new additions – namely the alpacas, who joined the gang in January and were generally good natured and inquisitive, quick to gobble down cookies from Churchman’s outstretched palm.

“Astor’s a cookie monster,” Churchman said as a group of the long-necked mammals began to congregate. “This is Ariana; she loves her cookies, too. She’s our oldest. They’re very distinct; they have lovely coloration. This one’s our least …”

At that, one alpaca cocked his head and spit at Churchman. No more cookies.

Churchman said all the animals on Moonrise Farm have their own personalities, from “helpful and kind” Atticus the black face sheep to Keeper the goose, who loves to snack on hand-fed kale.

Besides the sheep, alpacas, dogs, pony and goose, there are 60 or 70 chickens, a dozen ducks, some turkeys and a cat. They all have names and distinguishing features; granted, the time Churchman spends minding them has undoubtedly helped him differentiate.

It’s not such a stretch, then, to give voice to the animals in the books, from sweet Prem to cheerful Sunny.

The farm also boasts a sizable online following – nearly 8,000 people keep up with the happenings of “Sweet Pea & Friends” on Facebook.

Churchman has put that to use most recently with The Butterfly Effect, a Kickstarter campaign to create a monarch habitat whose $5,000 goal was met – and then some – in just five days.

The project will designate Moonrise Farm as a sanctuary for the vanishing butterfly species and fellow pollinators bees, hummingbirds and dragonflies. A community garden with over 1,000 milkweed plants and 5 million nectar producing flower seeds will be open to the public and serve as a certified way station for migrating monarchs.

The Churchmans hope to help repopulate the species by releasing hundreds or thousands of the butterflies in late September.

The campaign will continue through April 29 to reach a $7,500 goal, which would add 30,000 bees and 250 more monarchs and create an educational documentary.

Two new books are in the works, and soon, “A Farm for Maisie” will hit shelves. A plush toy of the original ovine celebrity, Sweet Pea, is due out this fall.

Churchman describes his home of 13 years as “a storybook farm,” its only products a line of wool, newly added alpaca fleece and distinctive photos of its habitants.

Though rainy and frozen last week, Moonrise Farm was preparing for the thaw, and Churchman for cleaning out the barn full of winter’s hay and grain. The sheep will head to pasture, meander to the nearby stream and graze on springtime grass; soon, a few new lambs will join the flock.

With any luck, they’ll find their way from the storybook farm to a new set of storybook pages, transmitting far and wide a dispatch from these remote meadows: Life is magical in Vermont.

Meet Farmer John and Laddie at Phoenix Books Essex next Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. for a special storytime to celebrate springtime and Easter. Free; for all ages.