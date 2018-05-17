Giannelli helped Essex earn back-to-back wins before suffering a one-run loss to Champlain Valley, driving in eight runs on six hits, including a home run against Burlington, North Country and the Redhawks. In a 16-6 May 8 win over the Seahorses, Giannelli singled and drove in four runs. At North Country on May 10, Giannelli, Ryan Young and Garrett Somerset each doubled and homered, with Giannelli again knocking in four runs. In an 11-10 loss at CVU on May 12, the sophomore added three more hits.