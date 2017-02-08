Consultants recommend regional dispatch district

By Colin Flanders

A regional dispatch operation could improve emergency services in Chittenden County, where there’s an average delay of 90 seconds between a 911 call and the dispatch of units, according to national consulting firm Deltawrx.

The firm presented a study, which involved interviews with over 60 people from nine municipalities, including Essex, during two sessions at the South Burlington city offices last week.

“Our goal in emergency dispatch is to get the right equipment to the right place in the least amount of time,” consultant Don Denning said.

Denning and Deltawrx’s Liz Coyle were joined by Colchester CFO and assistant town manager Aaron Frank, Shelburne town manager Joe Colangelo and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission executive director Charlie Baker, who’s spearheading the efforts.

Certain times of day, only one dispatcher is on duty at most Chittenden County dispatching centers, Denning said. Essex police sometimes pulls officers off the road to fill in for scheduling gaps, Chief Brad LaRose said.

The consultants recommend staffing five dispatchers at all times of the day, with one dedicated to Burlington Police due to its high call volumes, they said. This will reduce redundancy in response to major emergencies and allow dispatchers to prioritize incidents by importance.

Additionally, by utilizing a specialized computer program and co-locating dispatching — the coordination of emergency services — with 911 call taking, or answering the public’s calls, emergency response can be faster and more efficient, the consultants said.

Only two of the county’s eight dispatch centers currently provide that model: Shelburne Dispatch and the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

When 911 call centers, or public safety answering points, have to contact dispatchers in other areas, delays occur; the National Fire Protection Association recommends 95 percent of calls be processed within 106 seconds.

Though the study addressed how a regional operation would work, questions surrounding governance and funding still remain.

The consultants endorsed forming an executive board of town and city managers to oversee an advisory committee comprised of police, fire and rescue chiefs.

A joint survey committee, charged with creating an agreement to form a union municipal district, would need to approve that structure. The group would take input to shape the structure of the eventual governance body, Frank said.

For those paying attention, the structure’s name might ring a bell; it’s the same arrangement proposed for the recreation merger that voters failed last December.

Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel acknowledged this might come up if the proposal were to reach Essex voters but doubted it would play a role in the final decision.

“This is a whole different issue. It’s not confined to just Essex. It’s confined to the region,” he said, adding UMDs allow any town to pull out at any time.

Chittenden County currently has 45 full time equivalent dispatch positions. In the recommended model, a regional center would have 38 FTEs, including six supervisors and four administrative staff.

Assuming turnover mimics the national standard of about 8 percent, the consultants said natural attrition could lead to reductions over a three-year period.

Savings would depend on how departments adapt. They’ll need to find staff to perform any non-telecommunications duties currently done by dispatchers. Assuming those could be replaced without any new hires, Coyle said the county could save $412,000. Conversely, if all six FTEs were replaced, savings would be closer to $50,000.

In Essex, the latter scenario is most likely, LaRose said.

“If we do go down this road, we would have to make some adjustments somewhere or go without,” LaRose said. “And I don’t want to go without.”

That’s because Essex dispatchers not only perform some clerical work and data entry, but they also facilitate communications for public works during major storms, he said.

The operations committee, on which LaRose serves, will ask each department to compile a list of these duties. Members met the day after the presentations and plan to meet again next Monday.

“It’s up to you to figure out how to deal with those and what the costs are going to be, and at the end of the day, figure out if you’re in or out,” LaRose said.

For Scheidel, it’s still too early to tell. He’s told both the selectboard and trustees that since Essex has invested in its own dispatch center, he’s not ready to jump right in on a regional operation.

Still, he sees no harm in keeping tabs on the process, noting the difficulty of finding highly trained dispatchers for the important work they do.

“This is an area where lives are at stake,” he said. “We want to make sure we are paying attention to what’s going on.”

Baker was pleased with the consultants’ report, which cost $36,000 and was funded by Essex and eight other towns: Winooski, Milton, South Burlington, Shelburne, Burlington, Williston, Colchester and Richmond.

“It was good to get a neutral outside expert in this work to really take a look at the situation here and give us a sense of what the possibilities were, and also to confirm the need and opportunity,” he said.

Baker will now approach the governing bodies of the nine municipalities to share the findings and request they appoint a representative to the joint survey committee.

Scheidel said the selectboard will likely host Baker during its Jan. 20 meeting.