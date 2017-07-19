Consolidation at a crossroads as governance discussion nears

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Jct. Board of Trustees is shelving recommendations to merge planning commissions with the town until members first address the question of governance.

The Thoughtful Growth in Action group, comprised of 24 residents across the town and village, said last year that a joint planning commission would improve collaboration across borders and increase engagement.

After sitting dormant while the recreation saga unfolded throughout last fall, the group’s recommendations must again take a back seat, say the trustees, who fear there’s no way to ensure village planning goals receive adequate attention without a single legislative body.

“If we’re sharing the PC, what happens to our degree of control?” village president George Tyler asked.

The question was partly addressed in the TGIA report. It said the selectboard would appoint commissioners — state law says only town officials can in a village-town environment — while the trustees could nominate members or make recommendations.

What the report didn’t spell out is what such an agreement would look like.

Tyler said the boards could formalize the process in a memorandum of understanding, the same type of agreement used by the shared public works and municipal manager models. Those didn’t require merging offices, however.

Since a joint planning commission essentially creates a town-wide planning office, Tyler said the trustees worry the selectboard could ignore the MOU after the offices are irretrievably joined.

Tyler also noted the lack of a clear community center, which further complicates where to prioritize planning efforts.

“Theoretically, you can’t have two centers. It doesn’t make geometric sense,” he said.

The trustees say their concerns could be alleviated if the two legislative bodies were consolidated.

They offered three options: maintaining two chartered local governments indefinitely, dissolving to force consolidation or continuing a gradual approach with an explicit goal of forming a unified government.

Tyler said while the last option seems preferred by both boards, the trustees want to reaffirm the course during the search for a new municipal manager.

That process is now underway. Both boards approved a request for qualifications from recruitment firms this month.

Selectboard chairman Max Levy said members haven’t discussed the trustees’ conclusion yet.

Both boards hope to meet once a month for at least rest of the year. They have planned the first joint gathering August 7, at which time they’ll discuss dates, locations and agendas for further joint meetings.

The decision comes in the third year of the shared services initiative, the effort between selectboard and trustees to slide village services under the town’s purview for more efficient municipalities.

To date, consolidated services include departments of finance, clerk, stormwater and public works.

Big-ticket items like libraries and recreation remain; however, consensus among trustees remains future consolidations don’t make sense before studying governance.

The selectboard’s meeting packet last week showed seven work items requiring attention from both boards, including governance, manager recruitment and lessons from the failed recreation merger.

On governance, some of selectboard members’ biggest decisions will be prescribing what a merged board looks like, such as the number of members and the breakdown between town and village.

What’s clear to the trustees, Tyler said, is any eventual plan must be created by the boards themselves, not a separate committee.

“It would require that all of us have buy in to it,” he said. “We would own it, the 10 elected officials.

“We could then have confidence in presenting it to the community,” he added.