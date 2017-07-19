Conservation, trails committees combine

By Darren Schibler, Essex town planner

Over the past few months, the Essex Conservation Committee and the Essex Trails Committee conducted discussions on whether to consolidate both committees into one combined committee. The missions of both committees were similar, and often the committees worked jointly on projects, such as the spring and fall clean-up days held at Indian Brook Park. After votes taken by both committees at the June 9 meeting, the consensus was to move ahead and present the consolidation proposal to the selectboard. The board unanimously accepted the proposal at its June 19 meeting.

The newly created Town of Essex Conservation and Trails Committee will be composed of seven members. To begin, however, all nine members of the old committees were appointed; attrition will eventually reduce membership to seven. Attrition has already started, as a 10th member – former conservation chairman Darren Schibler – was hired as the town planner for Essex.

The combined committee’s mission is “to inventory and study the natural, historic, educational, cultural, scientific, architectural or archaeological resources of the town in which the public has an interest; and to preserve, develop and maintain a multi-use trail, sidewalk and greenway system in the town of Essex that will link residential neighborhoods to natural areas, schools, parks, businesses, recreational facilities, community centers and neighboring towns. The committee will also advise the selectboard and planning commission on matters relating to the public understanding of local natural resources and conservation needs, development applications and acquisition of lands involving the above resources.”

In other Conservation Committee news, last summer, the committee collaborated with the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry program and volunteers to conduct a survey of all street trees in Essex. Based on the results of that inventory, the committee is now working with Vermont Urban & Community Forestry to write a Tree Management Plan to help Essex prepare for invasive insects that could destroy many of the town’s street trees. When finished, the plan will be presented to the selectboard and public works for consideration of incorporation into the town’s overall tree management operations.

For more information on the Conservation and Trails Committee and what it does, please attend one of the meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the town offices at 81 Main St. The meetings are always open to the public, and we welcome your ideas and thoughts on conservation and trails issues.