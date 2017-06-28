Concert benefits famine relief in Somalia

By Kaylee Sullivan

Musical notes bounced off the walls of the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester on Saturday, June 17, accompanied by a desire to bring famine relief to Somalia.

In partnership with the Vermont Somali community, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival joined the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program in Colchester for a performance of Johannes Brahms’ “German Requiem.” St. Michael’s College sponsored the event.

“We are impressed by our community who are different from us that would contribute or be part of this devastating issue that’s happening in [Somalia],” Masiti Mohamed of the Somali Bantu United Community of Vermont said. “And that they’re willing to take part to share the pain we have, and we really are so grateful for that.”

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, over 6.2 million Somalis are facing acute food insecurity following a severe drought in 2016. About 3.7 million children are in need, the organization says.

A Somali refugee, Mohamed said the festival’s decision to donate funds to the Somali community is an honor.

Founded by Essex Jct.’s Daniel Weiss in 2002, the festival aims to bring orchestral works and large romantic symphonies to people who may not have the opportunity to perform in bigger groups, Weiss said.

With over 200 musicians gathered for the performance, Weiss said the organization makes music accessible to both musicians and audience members. Two local and predominately refugee musical groups performed as well: Burlington’s Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater and A2VT.

Jilib, an A2VT performer, is originally from Somalia.

“The whole idea is if you build it, people will come,” Weiss said.

Living in Vermont, many orchestras are small in size, meaning they can’t always perform works of higher demand that require more musicians.

So, he set out to create a forum for people to enjoy music while also benefiting local organizations, he explained.

For the past eight years on New Year’s Day, the GMMF has showcased a Beethoven performance. Funds raised in the latter two years benefited the refugee program, Weiss said, amounting to over $12,500 in donations.

According to Mohamed, when the Somali community was informed of the festival’s fundraising efforts, they were baffled that people wanted to help. Music, she said, is rooted in Somali traditions and was practiced by many of their elders. She’s been in the U.S. since 2004, she said, but grew up in a refugee camp in Somalia.

For the 2,000 plus Somalis in Vermont, she explained her organization’s role is to help them resettle, educate them and provide them with basic necessities — from learning to read English, to finding jobs and schooling and boosting women to be themselves.

As for those still in Somalia, Mohamed said the funds raised from the June concert will help provide access to clean water, medications, food, shelter and basic education. She also called for educating women to be self-sufficient.

“People are dying and suffering so we needed help,” she said.

She said she hopes the partnership with the GMMF will continue in years to come, because the famine, too, is ongoing.

Mohamed went on to describe the depression seeping into Somali households in Vermont. The family members who found refuge in Vermont, she said, face the depression of knowing some of their loved ones are still in Africa fighting the famine.

Knowing that people in America are willing to help their friends and family in Africa simultaneously helps Vermont’s Somali community heal, Mohamed said.

“These are strange times we’re living in,” Weiss said. “So it’s more important than ever perhaps for a community to realize the power of what [music] can do. And what better way than to use arts and music to help social causes.”