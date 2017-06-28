Company seeks drivers as deadline approaches

By Colin Flanders

Counting the days to next school year might feel a bit overzealous. Yet for the company that will be busing Essex Jct. students, summer couldn’t feel shorter.

Brian Hemenway, general manager of Student Transportation of America, parent company of Mountain Transit, said he’s struggled to find bus drivers and cautioned he will need “flexibility” from the district when the 2017-18 school year begins.

“I can get the buses here, but I can’t necessarily import the drivers,” he said.

Hemenway said he’s filled none of his 11 open positions in Essex Jct. He foreshadowed the challenge back in April, blaming Chittenden County’s low unemployment rate, which puts a high demand on qualified drivers.

Two months later, with only four people in training, Hemenway is a bit concerned.

“We really need the community to come together, get involved and help us out here,” he said.

Then, he slipped into his recruitment pitch. Bus driving can be the perfect side gig for retirees or at-home parents, he said, and “committed” applicants can breeze through the 40 hours of classroom training in a few weeks.

Plus, Mountain Transit offers a $1,500 sign-on bonus for people who go on to get their commercial driver’s license, a requirement for bus drivers. He matches that offer to anyone who refers a candidate that becomes a certified driver.

Drivers start at around $16 an hour and are paid for two-hour shifts regardless of how little time is spent on the bus. With the village’s small landscape, he estimated most routes topping off at 40 minutes per shift.

He’s even looking to hire dedicated trip and shuttle drivers and said he could hire up to 25 drivers “without batting an eye.” Hemenway said there’s still time to become fully staffed before school starts. Still, he plans to fill the longest routes first and backfill the rest.

Before drivers can hit the road, however, Mountain Transit needs to finalize its route layout.

Hemenway’s tech team has entered student names and addresses into a computerized system that narrows the pool based on eligibility as determined by the school board — outside a half-mile for K-8 and a mile for high-schoolers.

Hemenway said that system is nearly finished creating a rough draft of stops and routes. Next comes the human element.

A group of people with local knowledge — including Hemenway, who grew up in Essex Jct. — will wade through the draft and fine-tune routes to ensure they work with the village landscape, like making sure each road is wide enough for a bus.

“Even in this technical age that we live in, you can’t do everything by computer,” he said.

Mountain Transit is contractually obligated to have a first draft of routes available by late July. The school board will share estimated pick-up and drop-off times once they are finalized.

The board recently posted an update on the EWSD website detailing the efforts to accommodate buses at all Essex Jct. schools.

Essex High School and the Center for Technology, Essex will be largely unaffected since busing currently exists there, and improvements over recent years led to designated lanes.

Similarly, the district plans to isolate buses and avoid impacting the current traffic flow at Albert D. Lawton and Hiawatha by making improvements to existing curbing and walkways. That work will take place this summer and is expected to have little impact on traffic flow and parking.

The most notable changes are slated for Thomas Fleming and Summit Street School.

There, road configurations combined with a lack of parking near Summit Street has made planning more difficult, the update reads. At a community meeting in April, several parents wondered how buses will get to these schools. One suggested a drop-off location close by, where staff could then walk with students.

The district is now encouraging parents to use the Holy Family parking lot, located behind Summit Street School, as a pick-up and drop-off location to ease the congestion on the two streets.

“It is our hope that traffic flow on Summit and Prospect streets will be minimally impacted,” the update reads. “But we do expect changes to traffic flow in this area as cars are required to stop for buses that are unloading and loading students in front of the school.”

Like with much of the transition, EWSD board members have stressed patience as the transportation system takes form.

At last week’s EWSD board meeting, member Brendan Kinney further tempered expectations for the July route deadline.

The board’s consultant is supporting the company in its search for drivers, Kinney said, adding further community meetings will likely have to wait until August to allow Mountain Transit the chance to test run routes.

“It’s going to come right up to the wire, unfortunately,” Kinney said.