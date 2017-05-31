Committee to judge shared public works model

By Colin Flanders

Two years after the village of Essex Jct. and town of Essex agreed to share some public works services, a committee with representatives from both municipal boards will now judge the model and determine its future.

The town and village signed two memoranda of understanding in January 2015, one for stormwater and one for public works. The latter says the town will fund the village’s highway budget and make recommendations for operations without directly supervising the department.

While the stormwater agreement continues in perpetuity without review, public works’ calls for an appraisal this year.

The agreement says a five-person committee — two trustees, two selectboard members and an outside party — must now provide an Oct. 1 recommendation that the boards must act on by December 1.

Beyond that, the agreement is silent on how to judge the model, prompting town public works director Dennis Lutz to offer the boards his own framework during two meetings earlier this month.

Lutz listed specific criteria to determine if the departments have been successful.

Some questions, like if the model has reduced costs, are fact-based and easy to review, he said. Other factors, like if the departments provided “timely and quality” services are more subjective and require a judgment call.

Lutz said the two departments don’t want to be involved in the evaluation but will provide the committee all the information it needs. He provided joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel a short list of possible committee members, including former public works directors, he said.

After completing its assessment, the committee will determine how to proceed. Lutz expected three outcomes: continue with a revised or renewed MOU, solidify the model with a long-term agreement or charter change or nix it altogether.

If the final recommendation is to continue with the shared services model, Lutz asked the boards to consider placing other services under the public works “umbrella” to help the departments manage their future.

One service is managing water and sanitation departments; Lutz said it’s hard to run a consolidated department by only dealing with the streets and not what’s under them.

He also advocated for joint capital and rolling stock funds and a public works coordinating committee that collaborates with the director and municipal manager.

Lutz said a committee that prioritizes projects and funding could help the boards avoid the “political football” of arranging service across town and village lines.

“If you don’t have that kind of an organization, you’re dead in the water politically,” he said.

Plus, with some department heads planning to retire soon — including Lutz, joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel and finance director Lauren Morrisseau — the moves would beef up contingency plans.

“The last thing you want to do is have a new party come in … give them a blank page and say, ‘Figure out where we’re headed,’” Lutz said.

The trustees appointed Elaine Sopchak and Andrew Brown during their May 1 meeting. The selectboard plans to appoint two members this month. Committee members are expected to meet in the coming weeks.

While their final recommendation could shape public works for years to come, their work will progress under the shadow of a looming discussion about governance; specifically, if the town and village wish to keep two boards or create a single legislative body.

Noting this, some trustees said they’re inclined to extend the current agreement and avoid a permanent solution until addressing governance with the selectboard.

“You could spend a lot of time and effort coming up with the perfect model for consolidated public works for the present two government system, and then a year later … the whole thing has to be done again,” village president George Tyler said.

“It’s a tricky situation right now,” he added.