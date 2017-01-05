Combating brain drain

By Tom Marble

Two years ago, Max Levy noticed a risky trend in Essex.

After decades of working in the microelectronics industry at the IBM plant, high-level executives with invaluable experience were retiring and moving away, families in tow.

“This is an issue that has been on the table in Essex for decades,” said Greg Morgan, chairman of the town’s economic development commission.

Levy decided to harness that talent in the form of his consulting firm, Max Advantage, which hires former IBMers as sub-contractors to bridge innovation gaps and lower risk at other businesses, among other services.

Although IBM could afford to retain these highly-skilled employees, Levy noticed others could not due to debilitating overhead costs.

“So we found a way to collect them, and offer their services on demand to companies that need that expertise but can’t afford to house it themselves,” Levy said. He started the company in 2014.

By offering a flexible schedule and the opportunity for specialized part-time work, Levy could to attract the skilled sub-contractors he sought.

“Most of these folks want to stay technically active but they certainly don’t want to do it full-time anymore,” Levy said. “So it’s really a win-win proposition for everybody.”

Max Advantage currently works with about a dozen sub-contractors, seven of whom have Ph.Ds. In total, they hold a combined 740 patents and average 30 years of experience.

“They are all hand-picked from here,” Levy said.

From Morgan’s standpoint, the approach is unique.

“Nobody locally has tried to put their arms around it and see if it was possible to build a cadre of people out of that plant that would be able to work from here,” he said.

While Levy began with a sole focus on the microelectronics industry – particularly semi-conductors – he and his partner, Walt Lange, who joined the firm last year, have since branched out.

They now serve a variety of businesses both domestically and abroad, including a vineyard in Australia. The duo has relied largely on networking and established relationships to grow their firm, downplaying the need for a social media or web presence.

Prior to joining Max Advantage, Lange was a consultant for 11 years, during which time he amassed business connections around the globe he can still utilize.

“My own contacts extend to huge [venture capital] firms on the east coast to huge firms on the west coast,” Lange said.

While many new businesses are eager to build up their social media accounts as a way to garner new clients, Lange remains skeptical.

“Everybody loves Twitter, but that doesn’t mean you generate business,” he said.

Aside from keeping retired IBM employees working in the area, Lange and Levy also believe their business has an indirect impact that will allow other businesses in Vermont to prosper.

“Some new companies, they have a great idea and they know where they want to get to, but they don’t really know how to get there,” Levy said. “So tapping into this group with brainpower and innovation, we can help them find that path.”

Engaged in discussion with a handful of new potential sub-contractors, Levy and Lange have plans to keep growing their firm.

“With this stage, with the company the size it is, it doesn’t pull much draw people coming from outside the state to come in, but it certainly allows us to keep people here,” Lange said.