Coffee and community mesh at Nest

By Colin Flanders

Jake Tran has spent the better half of the last decade bouncing around a kitchen, overseeing the daily lunch rush like a seasoned air traffic controller.

Yet for the past six months he’s been elsewhere — specifically, pouring energy into his newest endeavor, Nest Coffee & Bakery, which opened on Main Street on May 20.

A stream of customers trickled in last Thursday morning, some stopping by for the first time, others well on their way to becoming regulars. Tran greeted a few by name — familiar faces from Firebird Café, he explained — though the comparisons end there.

That’s because while Tran is no stranger to owning a business, the second time around has been a much different experience.

Opening Firebird was like inheriting a tilled garden, he said. With the shell of its former grub hub still

intact, Tran just needed to post his sign, tend the food and watch his business blossom.

Nest, however, required some weeding. After buying the building last year, Tran remodeled the space and knocked down some walls before starting from the floor up. Soon, he was slapping on fresh paint and hauling in a massive Diedrich coffee roaster, behind which he’s often found nursing his roasts.

He’s wanted to open a coffee shop for some time, he said, inspired by both frequent suggestions from community members and his own affinities.

“I travel to places, and I always look for a coffee shop,” Tran said.

So a few years ago, he took a coffee roasting class out west, where he learned the process of analyzing flavors and reading flavor profiles.

Now, he buys beans from an importer in Hinesburg, storing them in bins to wait for their turn in the roaster. With the help of sensors that feed a computer program, he then tracks the progress and manipulates the heat to personalize each batch.

The process is like chemistry, he said, requiring a unique combination of weight and heat, much different than his usual taste-testing quality assurance when cooking. And though he’s still learning, Tran said he’s found some special ingredients.

“If you have the passion and the confidence, those are the two major components to learn and do things,” he said.

The journey has also required trust, a natural progression for any parent. After seven years of watching Firebird grow, he had to let go — at least for now — trusting his staff to carry on his labor of love.

It’s like the first day of school, he said, quelling the constant desire to be just a fly on the wall.

“There’s fear, but you have to push it aside,” he said.

So far, it seems to have paid off. The community response has been thick with positive feedback, said 25-year-old Simone Mendes, an Essex Jct. resident and Nest barista.

Mendes noted customer feedback has helped Nest hone its offerings, and said the shop’s laidback atmosphere is just what the village needs.

Mendes also directs the shop’s social media presence, which has sparked a slew of glowing Facebook comments and a dozen five-star reviews. She said she’s enjoying her time under Tran’s tutelage, reveling in his open leadership style.

“He’s more willing to let people underneath him flesh out [his] vision more with their ideas, too,” she said. “That collaborative effort makes it a really positive place to be, and I think people can sense that.”

Tran hopes to soon expand lunch options by baking fresh bread for “toasties,” or specialty grilled cheese sandwiches.

Meanwhile, Barbara Nedd, an experienced baker, can be seen churning out goods in the back most days.

On Saturday, most baked goods were devoured by late morning, some by the dozen customers who filled the shop, their conversation meshing with the aroma of roasting coffee. A foursome bellied up to the two long, old tree slabs in the middle of the room; a few others sat on the red couch near the tall front window.

Just three weeks in, Tran hopes Nest can become an integral part of the village’s growing connectivity. His belief even found its way into the name: In addition to furthering the avian theme, Nest represents Tran’s goal for its future.

“A nest has a family in it,” he said.

Even the shop’s decorations, though a seemingly eclectic mash, stand for something. A license plate collage spanning from Maine to Washington, Hawaii to Alaska decorates one wall while mirrors cover another.

It’s Tran’s way of bringing the outside world in, he said, a reflection of the past and representation of all that’s ahead. His personal touch literally covers the shop — a blown up fingerprint is framed on one wall — yet at the same time, Nest is influenced by all that surrounds it.

He said that’s what good business owners do: Find a hole and fill it.

Often speaking in metaphors, Tran employs yet another when sharing his vision for the future, or rather his lack thereof: Change is like a river, winding through streets and buildings.

It’s a force that, if given time, can carve through the tallest mountains, he said. Tran’s goal is to stay fluid — to beat the river, he explains — by embracing change, with all its twists and turns.

“However the community evolves, this place will evolve with it,” he said.