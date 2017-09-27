By Reporter staff

The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee will hold the 4th Annual Fall Clean-Up Day at Indian Brook Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help in ongoing invasive plant eradication efforts and in trail maintenance. This event is a great way to learn, not only about invasive species at the park, but also about plants that might be found in any backyard or neighborhood. Refreshments and informational materials will be provided, and volunteers are asked to wear work gloves and sturdy shoes and to bring shovels, pruning tools and/or loppers, if they have them. Rain date will be October 7.

The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee holds two clean-up events each year, in the fall and spring. Volunteers at Indian Brook Park have removed invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle from around the parking areas and cleaned out swales along the trails. This effort is important as invasive plants crowd out native plants that provide habitat and food sources for native wildlife. For more information on the fall clean-up day, contact town planner Darren Schibler at 878-1343.

For more information on the Conservation and Trails Committee and what it does, please attend one of the meetings held on the 2nd Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the town offices, 81 Main St. Meetings are open to the public.