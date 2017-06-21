By Contributing writer

ESSEX JCT. – Clairette Elizabeth (Poquette) Berard, 84, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at her home in Essex.

Clairette was born in North Hero on Sept. 23, 1932, the daughter of Ellsworth and Victoria (Trombley) Poquette, both deceased.

Clairette attended grade school in North Hero and graduated from Alburgh High School in 1950. After graduation, she worked in Burlington as secretary of the Burlington Rendering Co., then at General Electric until the birth of her first child. Then, she was a stay-at-home mom and housewife, raising her 12 children (10 children in less than 10 years) and taking care of her beloved husband, Roland.

While raising 12 children, she held many part- and full-time jobs, including administrative duties and office sales for her husband’s part-time lawnmower and snowmobile shop in 1969. From 1969 to 1988, she was a Stanley Home party demonstrator. From 1976 to 1985, she was office manager for Roland’s Construction until the business closed. In 1986, she was employed as the administrative and office support manager at Shelburne Museum until she retired in 1998.

She was active in church organizations. At age 18, she was president of the North Hero Altar Society; in later years, she held offices in women’s council at Our Lady of Grace. She was an avid snowmobiler in the ‘70s and ‘80s and held offices in the SnoLovers Snowmobile Club. In 1979, she was secretary of the Blue Army Apostolate of Fatima until 1998, when she took over the role of president until 2003 and was elected treasurer. She was elected again as president from 2004 to 2007. She was a current member of the World Apostolate of Fatima and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

On Oct. 10, 1953, she married Roland J. Berard at St. Rose de Lima Church in South Hero, and they were blessed with 12 children. Roland passed away on Feb. 20, 2017.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Becky (Gil) Barber of Colchester; Gregory (Nancy) Berard of Milton; Rachael Bliss of Calais; Anne (Louis) Mossey of Milton; Mary Anne (Johnny) Corrow of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Stephen (Laurie) Berard of Jericho; Rose Marie (Lee) Ryea of Milton; Rolenda (George) Corrow of Essex Jct.; Coleen (Arthur) Soares of Peru, N.Y.; Jeff (Debbie) Berard of Essex Jct. and Angelia (Andy) Haag of South Burlington and her daughter-in-law Donna (Berard) Benoit of Milton.

She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Vincent in 1981, sons-in law Tommy Bushey in 1988 and Mike Bliss in 2004 and her granddaughter Mary Berard in 1988. She leaves her sisters Veronica (Clifford) Matott of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Deborah St. Denis of Morrisonville, N.Y.; sister-in-law Carol Poquette of Essex and brothers Wayne (Amelia) of South Hero and Joe (Bev) Poquette of North Hero. She was predeceased by her brother Roger and brother-in-law John St. Denis.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clairette’s name may be made to either the Vermont Right to Life or the World Apostolate of Fatima (VT Blue Army) or St. Anne’s Shrine in Isle LaMotte.

