Checkmate: Tupaj, Vt. chess champ, trounces Flanders in showdown

By Colin Flanders

Though I’m no Bobby Fischer, I consider myself a capable opponent when it comes to chess. I went to a weeklong camp in fifth grade. I beat some friends in college.

Elizabeth Tupaj’s track record is a bit more impressive. Earlier this year, the Albert D. Lawton seventh-grader won four straight games to take the Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championship in her age group. When Elizabeth accepted my request for an interview over a game, I was prepared for battle.

I led with my Queen’s pawn. We were off.

I figured I was catching Elizabeth at a good time. Though she was riding high off her recent tournament victory, her last game was against her mom, Melanie, in what turned out to be a heavily one-sided affair (“it was a disaster,” Melanie said.)

Perhaps she was rusty.

The game sputtered ahead as I tried to distract Elizabeth with questions about her chess prowess. Turns out, I was mostly just sidetracking myself; more than once, I stared at the board for a few moments before asking whose turn it was — usually mine.

“I like the complexity of it,” Elizabeth said of chess. “With a lot of games, you can kind of get the hang of it really fast. With chess, it never loses your attention.”

She learned the game as a kindergartener at Summit Street School. From there, she honed her skills against her grandfather, with whom she has fond memories of playing, including their final game before he died, in which Elizabeth won for the first time against him.

Now, she mostly plays against the computer, and though the state win opened the door for nationals, Elizabeth and her family decided they would rather use money they would spend traveling to Virginia and enroll her in a couple chess camps in the area.

Playing with a person makes the game feel more real, Elizabeth said. It allows you to engage with the board and your opponent. You can read their emotions. You can sense their next move.

Plus, there’s nothing like scooping up an opponent’s piece after a long hunt.

Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be doing much of that.

Just a few minutes in, Elizabeth’s knight began doglegging across the board in pursuit of my queen. I slid for cover. She said the knight is her favorite piece for times just like this: attack mode.

Conversely, my favorite piece is the queen because it can move in all directions as far as space will allow.

“I like the queen because it’s very powerful,” Elizabeth said in agreement. “But that’s the easiest one to choose.”

She’s right. It’s sort of like worshipping Superman out of all other heroes — an unrefined brute with little weakness beyond a player’s shortcomings. That’s why I was keen on keeping my queen intact.

Elizabeth also offered some favorite opening moves, like the Ruy Lopez, when a player hops the knight forward before advancing the king’s pawn to allow the bishop’s exit.

At this point, my confidence started fading. I wouldn’t know Ruy from George. Maybe I bit off a bit more than I could chew.

Just then, she eased her bishop the board’s length. My queen was in striking distance. Now is my chance, I thought, wasting no time before I scooped up her piece.

“I saw that one,” Melanie Tupaj would say later as I recoiled from my mistake. Thanks, Melanie.

But by then it was too late. As I pulled my hand back from the board, Elizabeth sprung. Her rook flew down to the board to take my own, stopping a mere inch from my queen. And somehow, as if it was all one big plan, her knight had already snuck into position.

There my queen sat, surrounded by enemies. I tried to retreat, but couldn’t — doing so would have left my king in check. I was pinned.

“Now, I know what I’m going to do next move,” Elizabeth said. “You pretty much have two options.” She explained both. Neither were good.

With my demise seeming all but inevitable, I decided to go on the full offensive. If I could disrupt her composure and force her into a mistake, I might have a chance. I slung pawns into their downfall. I played the short game.

We chugged along in silence, broken only by Elizabeth’s final statement after 20 minutes of game play.

“I think that’s it,” she said, hopping her knight into a space two from my king. Her rook threatened from the corner.

Checkmate.