Students from technical centers around Vermont gathered to compete in the statewide SkillsUSA competition on April 4 and 5.
These industry leadership and skills-based competitions allow students the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned in their studies. The Center for Technology, Essex had 75 students competing in a wide variety of leadership and technical skill competitions. It was a record-breaking year for CTE students taking home medals:
Customer Service:
Dilaram Temirova – Gold
Ali Al Jarah – Bronze
Technical Drafting:
Brendan McCormack – Gold
Som Dahal – Bronze
Additive Manufacturing:
Team A: Joshua Martelle, Denver Wiederin – Silver
Team B: Joshua McQuinn, Thomas Chasse – Bronze
Commercial Baking:
Catherine MacGillivray – Bronze
Architectural Drafting:
Ryan Catozzi – Gold
T-Shirt Design:
Jimmy Jiang – Gold
Alex Goodman – Bronze
Culinary Arts:
Srijana Dahal – Silver
ThaZin Aye – Bronze
Job Skill Demonstration:
Ethan Karshagen – Gold
Web Design:
Team A: Alex Goodman, Nolan Moore – Gold
3D Visualization and Animation:
Team A: Haley Fox, Soren Sandblom – Gold
Team B: Donovan Garcia-Buckler, Maliki LaForce – Silver
Team D: Jimmy Jiang, Katelyn Miles – Bronze
Restaurant Service:
Asher Pellett – Gold
Information Technology Services:
Ryan Parker – Gold
Christopher Adkins – Bronze
Dental Assisting:
Cidney Owen – Bronze
Dental Assisting – Postsecondary:
YongJi Wu – Silver
Allison Fitzgerald – Bronze
Cosmetology:
Kendra Henninger – Gold
Kayla Gevry – Bronze
Chapter Display:
Team B Johannes Everse, Jessica Bortz, Mercedes Burnham – Gold
Pin Design:
Haley Fox – Gold
Interactive Application & Video Game Development:
Team F: Colton Lambert, Judah Avery – Gold
Team A: Eli Kline, Joshua Carner – Bronze
Medal winners received tools, prizes and scholarships, and gold medalists qualify for the national competition next month in Louisville, Ky.