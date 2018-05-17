Students from technical centers around Vermont gathered to compete in the statewide SkillsUSA competition on April 4 and 5.

These industry leadership and skills-based competitions allow students the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned in their studies. The Center for Technology, Essex had 75 students competing in a wide variety of leadership and technical skill competitions. It was a record-breaking year for CTE students taking home medals:

Customer Service:

Dilaram Temirova – Gold

Ali Al Jarah – Bronze

Technical Drafting:

Brendan McCormack – Gold

Som Dahal – Bronze

Additive Manufacturing:

Team A: Joshua Martelle, Denver Wiederin – Silver

Team B: Joshua McQuinn, Thomas Chasse – Bronze

Commercial Baking:

Catherine MacGillivray – Bronze

Architectural Drafting:

Ryan Catozzi – Gold

T-Shirt Design:

Jimmy Jiang – Gold

Alex Goodman – Bronze

Culinary Arts:

Srijana Dahal – Silver

ThaZin Aye – Bronze

Job Skill Demonstration:

Ethan Karshagen – Gold

Web Design:

Team A: Alex Goodman, Nolan Moore – Gold

3D Visualization and Animation:

Team A: Haley Fox, Soren Sandblom – Gold

Team B: Donovan Garcia-Buckler, Maliki LaForce – Silver

Team D: Jimmy Jiang, Katelyn Miles – Bronze

Restaurant Service:

Asher Pellett – Gold

Information Technology Services:

Ryan Parker – Gold

Christopher Adkins – Bronze

Dental Assisting:

Cidney Owen – Bronze

Dental Assisting – Postsecondary:

YongJi Wu – Silver

Allison Fitzgerald – Bronze

Cosmetology:

Kendra Henninger – Gold

Kayla Gevry – Bronze

Chapter Display:

Team B Johannes Everse, Jessica Bortz, Mercedes Burnham – Gold

Pin Design:

Haley Fox – Gold

Interactive Application & Video Game Development:

Team F: Colton Lambert, Judah Avery – Gold

Team A: Eli Kline, Joshua Carner – Bronze

Medal winners received tools, prizes and scholarships, and gold medalists qualify for the national competition next month in Louisville, Ky.