By Lou Ann Pioli

Coordinator, Essex Area Senior Center

Spring is the season of rebirth, renewal and regrowth, and the refreshing energy accompanying that anticipation is palpable these days at the senior center.

In the past couple of weeks, we’ve had a number of folks stroll in to see what we were about, many saying they didn’t know we existed or that we were such an active center. As our membership is growing with new and renewed interest, these first weeks of spring seem like the perfect time to share some information about our Essex Area Senior Center that folks may be interested in.

The center has been in existence for more than 30 years, beginning as space that the Village of Essex Jct. allowed seniors to use for crafts, games and socialization. Dedicated volunteers took responsibility for the day to day operation. In 2014, with membership reaching more than one hundred and a vision for growth and expansion, the volunteers requested that a part-time position be created to handle the growing operation. The position was placed under the Town of Essex Parks and Recreation department, a reasonable way for both the village and town to share support of the senior population. In July 2016 the Essex Area Senior Center became an official department of the Village of Essex Junction, and in January 2017, the part-time senior activities coordinator position became full-time.

Today the center continues to grow with new members and programs/activities every day. Membership has reached 300-plus, and dedicated volunteers still play an invaluable role for smooth, daily operation and new activities. In addition to the typical card and board games often offered at senior centers, we also feature penny bingo, seated yoga and tai chi, a very active knitting and crocheting group, monthly book club, weekly luncheons, Wii bowling, an ever-growing group of Mah Jongg players, several “drop-in” times for whatever members choose, and many special events and programs throughout the year. Our summer and fall trips have also been extremely popular. This year we’ll be headed to Depot Theater in Westport, N.Y., Burton Island and Winnipesaukee Playhouse among others. We’ve recently added monthly Thursday Topics featuring guest speakers such as Wayne Crandall presenting a must-experience dementia simulation, Jessica Early from Sen. Sanders’ office speaking on senior advocacy, staff from Age Well informing us of the plethora of services and resources they offer and Rich O’Donnell from Ready Funeral Home with information on end of life planning.

We have an active program committee which welcomes and encourages new members and new ideas. Our center relies heavily on membership, donations and our fund-raising efforts to sustain our programs and activities, and we are ever-grateful for the support we receive in our community. If you are 50 years of age or older, searching for something new and refreshing to usher in this spring season, please do come by and visit the center. Many members refer to the center as their second home. We nurture a warm, welcoming environment and would be more than happy to have you join us!

Some upcoming events: The luncheon at CTE cancelled twice due to weather is now scheduled for April 11. February tickets will be honored. Thursday Topics on April 12 will feature a panel from VT Dept. of Financial Regulation speaking on scams and frauds. Free and open to the public. Mah Jongg Tournament will be Sunday, April 15. Contact Lou Ann at 876-5087 for more.