ESSEX – Carol Weltzin Mauger, 59, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2018 in Burlington.

She was surrounded by her mother, husband and children when she lost her courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Pottstown, Penn. on June 21, 1958 to Fredrick and Mary Weltzin.

Carol was a bright, caring and compassionate woman. She graduated from Springford High School and Western Montgomery County Vocational Technical School in 1976. She was a licensed cosmetologist who previously worked at and managed a hair salon. John’s mother met Carol while getting her hair done and told John, “I have a girl you have to meet.” John and Carol were married on March 24, 1979 and moved to Vermont in 1980. Her first child, John, was born the next year in 1981, with Jeffery following in 1983 and Mary in 1984. She raised her children to be as caring and compassionate as she was. Carol was a Cub Scout den leader and Little League baseball coach. She was her children’s biggest cheerleader attending every event, race or game. Carol was an active member of her church, serving in various ways including singing in the choir and a term as a deacon. She enjoyed adventures with John such as vacations to bicycle around Cape Cod. Carol made her name locally as a stage manager working with Essex Community Players and Shelburne Players theater groups.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, John Mauger III; her mother, Mary Weltzin, of Crosskeys, N.J.; her children John Mauger IV and his wife, Kelly, of Jefferson, N.J.; Jeffery Mauger of Essex and Mary Mauger of Colchester; and her grandchildren Aurora, Lorelai, Wyatt, Christina, Quinn, Everett and Cullen.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff on the UVM Medical Center Shepardson 4 who treated Carol like she was a family member.

Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the First Congregational Church, 39 Main St. Essex Jct., VT 05452. Memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s honor to First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com