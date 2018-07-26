A three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Susie Wilson Road and Route 15 started a car fire during rush-hour Wednesday, sending one driver to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Essex police said.

Police and Essex’s two fire departments responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. to find one of the vehicles on fire after the initial collision.

Footage from the Essex Jct. Fire Department shows firefighter Garrett Bartlett extinguishing the blaze, which by that point had engulfed most of the car’s hood and front seats.

Traffic remained at a standstill along Route 15 for about 40 minutes as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Helmet Cam – Car Fire 7/25/18 Here is Firefighter Bartlett's perspective at today's car fire.Today at 1740, Essex Junction Fire responded with Essex Fire and Essex Rescue to a motor vehicle accident just before the Susie Wilson and RT 15 intersection. All Passengers were able to get out of the burning vehicle. Posted by Essex Junction Fire Department on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

(Video courtesy of the Essex Jct. Fire Department)