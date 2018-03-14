By Tessa Roy

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you weren’t sure if you should call for an ambulance? It may seem like an odd question, but ambulances aren’t just used for critical trauma cases or cardiac arrests. Often, we transport patients who are too ill or injured to drive themselves or be driven to the hospital by family members.

So, when should you call an ambulance? If the patient has a life-threatening condition, if their condition could worsen on the way to the hospital, if they are in need of medical intervention during the transport, or if moving the patient could cause them harm, you should certainly call for an ambulance. If you feel that the situation is an emergency and the patient should be cared for by a medical professional, then you should call 911 and request an ambulance. If you just aren’t sure one way or another, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Just because the ambulance and crew arrive to help does not mean that you are required to ride with them to the hospital. In some cases, pre-hospital care providers can perform an assessment and consult with a physician in the emergency department to determine whether or not being transported by ambulance is the right solution to the medical problem.

Some signs to look for that might indicate a medical emergency are loss of consciousness or altered mental status, severe allergic reactions, difficulty breathing, an acute confused state, difficulty speaking, weakness on one side of the body, bleeding that cannot be stopped, coughing up blood, persistent and severe chest pain, broken bones, poisoning and severe burns.

When you call 911, do your best to remain calm and speak as clearly as possible. Providing accurate information is also essential. Giving an accurate location is vital, as the ambulance crew can’t help you if they can’t find you. If the dispatcher can give the ambulance crew a clear picture of what to expect, the crew can prepare while responding. If there is information about the patient or their condition that you don’t know, that’s OK. The most important thing is to stay as calm as possible and to follow any instructions the dispatcher may give you.

While you are waiting for the ambulance to arrive, take a couple of minutes to write down important information about the patient. Identify the patient’s legal name with the correct spelling, their date of birth, and try to locate the patient’s driver’s license or other form of identification. Make a written list of the patient’s medications, drug allergies and significant past medical history. The ambulance crew will also want to know if the patient is on home oxygen. Does the patient regularly take their medications? Is the patient regularly cared for by a doctor? If so, who and why? Has the patient been sick or hospitalized recently? Has this emergency happened to the patient before? Who is an emergency contact for the patient, and can you list their name and phone number?

By clearly and legibly writing this information down, it will save the ambulance crew time and minimize a delay in the care and transportation of the patient.

If you’re interested in becoming an EMT or driver with Essex Rescue contact Joe Congdon at 878-4859 ext 7.