Busy year in 2016 and big agenda for 2017

By Essex Conservation Committee

Due to the efforts of a full and active committee, the Essex Conservation Committee was quite busy in 2016. Working in collaboration with the trails committee and the selectboard, our accomplishments included the following:

Ongoing joint reviews with the Essex Trails Committee of development proposals, offering suggestions to improve development trends in Essex;

Hosting the inaugural Spring Invasive Species Removal Day at Indian Brook Park;

Hosting the 3rd Annual Fall Clean-Up Day with the trails committee, removing invasive species and cleaning drainage ditches at Indian Brook Park;

Partnering with the VT Urban and Community Forestry Program and a group of concerned volunteers to inventory every tree in the public right-of-way in the town outside the village;

Reviewing the town’s farm and open lands program and ensuring the town’s right of first refusal is honored;

Working with the selectboard to respond to residents’ concerns about herbicide use along power lines by researching herbicide safety and risk and understanding utilities’ landowner notification process and residents’ right to opt out of spraying; and

Reviewing recommended siting for solar and wind power generation as part of the development of the Chittenden County Regional Energy Plan.

We have an ambitious agenda for 2017 including:

Incorporating data from the street tree survey into an invasive forest pests management plan as an update to the 2002 Street Tree Survey;

Partnering with the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District to encourage riparian buffer plantings along rivers and streams to reduce erosion, prevent phosphorus runoff and improve wildlife habitat;

Working with Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper to develop management plans for town-owned recreation lands, including Mathieu Town Forest and the publicly-owned land in Saxon Hill Forest;

Collaborating with the selectboard and trails committee to establish priorities and funding guidelines for the use of a proposed conservation fund;

Continuing to work with Vermont Land Trust to encourage landowners to pursue permanent conservation easements;

Hosting a use value appraisal (aka current use) site visit; and

Hosting the 4th Fall Clean-Up Day and the 2nd Spring Invasive Species Removal Day at Indian Brook Park.

For more information on the Conservation Committee and what it does, please attend one of the meetings held on the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the town offices, 81 Main St. The meetings are always open to the public, and we welcome your ideas and thoughts on conservation issues.