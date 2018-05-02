The Brownell Library plans to implement some changes in its bathrooms after a recent influx of sewage issues in the historic building.

Such challenges aren’t rare in an old and busy building like Brownell. But the frequency of the problem has ramped up over the last month, according to director Wendy Hysko, prompting a cross-departmental response.

On March 12, a clogged line turned into a raw sewage flood when the mid-level toilet and janitor’s closet sink overflowed into the hallway.

After the lines were cleared, Servpro cleaned the carpet and floors and cut out the lower bathroom walls to dry out the interior.

All seemed well until the evening of March 22, when cleaners discovered more raw sewage in the janitor’s sink — the “canary in the mine,” as Hysko put it.

The cleaners called Essex Police, who had emergency contact numbers for library staff, and reached Hysko who dispatched the response while on a snowboarding trip in Bolton.

A technician came by the next day, augured the lines and discovered two blockages in the outgoing line. He then snaked a camera through the pipe and found an older section of the pipe where tree roots pierced through every few feet.

A week later, the cleaners reported sewage yet again filled the janitor’s sink. The lines would need to be augured two more times in the following days.

Village public works superintendent Rick Jones and the septic technician recommended using different toilet paper, installing disposal units for feminine products and possibly putting in air hand dryers so the library can get rid of paper towels — presumably the “biggest culprit,” Hysko said.

Jones said a contractor periodically treats the main sewer lines for roots and the village flushes most on a four-year cycle with certain areas performed annually. But since the library’s problem lies before it connects to the main line, it hasn’t been treated.

He noted homeowners are responsible for both their sewer lines and the connections to the main line, but since the village owns this building, public works gets involved. He expected the contractor to take care of the roots in the next few months and said the library’s bathroom changes will likely be a short-term fix.

Hysko said while the library has experienced a few flooding problems during her tenure, this is her “first sewage experience.” It’s prompted a new program on May 9 that will inform attendees of best practices.

The village’s wastewater department, which saw its own trials with non-disposable baby wipes clogging pipes last December, will also present at the event.

Hysko said she’s proud of how well her staff has managed the situations, allowing the library to stay open as it addresses some of the problems.

“We haven’t had to close the doors, and I don’t believe we will,” she said.