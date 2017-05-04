Brian Donahue hired as COO for unified district

By Colin Flanders

A familiar face will be filling the chief officer of operations role for the Essex Westford School District.

Essex Jct. resident Brian Donahue, who’s spent the last 11 years as Vermont Public Radio’s chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration, will begin his role June 1, according to an EWSD news release.

“I’m thrilled to have a chance to give back and serve my community and be involved in public education in this way again,” Donahue said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Donahue was the CFO and executive director of operations at the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union for six years prior to his VPR post and has been a member of both the CCSU and U#46 school boards, including stints as the chairman for each.

Donahue is a St. Michael’s College grad and earned his MBA from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec.

He was a member of the Regional Education Study Committee, which recommended a merger between the school districts serving Essex Town, Essex Jct. and Westford. His four children all went through the Essex school systems as well.

Noting the district’s status as the first to unify under Act 46, Donahue said he’s glad to have a part in shaping this new entity.

“I’m absolutely certain it’s going to mean really positive impacts and outcomes for the kids,” he said.

CCSU superintendent Judith DeNova shared a similar optimism for Donahue’s contribution to the district.

“There will be many projects that lie ahead that Brian is specifically suited for and will bring not only the expertise, but also the intentions of the new district to develop a unified purpose,” DeNova said in the news release.

The COO position is a revamped role filling the district’s CFO post, which was previously held by former Winooski city manager Katherine “Deac” Decarreau. She resigned in January, citing personal reasons.