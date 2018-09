The boys soccer team is off to a great start, racking up two wins to begin the season with a 2 – 0 record. They look to keep their win streak alive when they take on CVU at home on Friday, Sep. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The Hornets played Rutland on Thursday; Essex won the game by a score of 3 – 1.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG