Boys hockey falls to CVU

By Colin Flanders

The boys hockey team tried to keep it close against Champlain Valley Union last Saturday, but a slow start proved to be the Hornets downfall, dropping a 4-2 contest to the Red Hawks.

A few bad bounces set Essex back 2-0 early in the first period.

Dom Lessard added a second goal for Essex, who dropped to 3-5 with the loss. Sam Foster saved 17.

Essex will look to find a spark starting on Saturday in a road contest against Rutland at 6 p.m. They’ll then have another week of rest before hosting Middlebury January 21.