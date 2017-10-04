Boys cross-country wins BFA invite

By Reporter staff

The Essex boys cross-country team won the BFA-St. Albans invitational on September 30. Sophomore Henry Farrington picked up the win on the 5K course with a time of 16:25. He was followed closely by teammates Peter Alden (2nd) and Jake Wagner (4th).

Freshman Brady Martisus the closed the gap and finished 5th. Jake Moran (8th), Liam Mack (11th) and Zach Preston finished out the top seven for the Hornets. Farrington is undefeated in Vermont this season, and the Essex boys are undefeated against other state teams putting them in the No. 1 seed this fall.