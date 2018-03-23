A 13-year-old boy is in “critical but stable condition” after being hit by a school bus Thursday afternoon, a news release said Friday.

Police say they were dispatched to Sand Hill Road near Tanglewood Drive around 3:30 p.m. The boy was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for “unspecific injuries.”

Police named the Mountain Transit bus driver as 57-year-old Muriel Ramos, of Fairfax, and say based on his and other witness statements, there’s no indication of speeding or any other improper driving.

Both Ramos and the children on the bus were uninjured, police said.

Police have yet to name the boy, and say the investigation is still ongoing.