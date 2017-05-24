Bochanski bids Hiawatha farewell

By Colin Flanders

Two tiny holes poke through the wall in Tom Bochanski’s office.

They used to hold a pair of student paintings from early in his 18-year career at Hiawatha Elementary School. Now, like much else around the room, the bare wall signals the beloved principal’s quickly approaching retirement.

A jacket tree stands empty in the corner. A shelf by the window has disappeared. After nearly two decades, the trickling farewell seems not only appropriate, but necessary.

“I love everyone here; I’ll freely use that word,” Bochanski said. “To just not say anything and then all of sudden leave on the last day would be overwhelming. In our own way, we’ve been saying goodbye.”

Bochanski spoke from his office earlier this month, competing with the excited giggle of young students in the hallway, a soundtrack that’s remained mostly the same over the years since first job as a 21-year-old college graduate.

After graduating from La Salle University where he majored in special education in 1981, Bochanski bounced from education jobs around the country — spending one year in Texas, four in Virginia, another in Wyoming — before heading back to school for a degree in science education from the University of Wyoming.

He and his wife moved to Fairfax; he taught in St. Albans before earning his master’s in education administration from the University of Vermont. From there, he became an assistant principal at Mt. Abraham Union High School, then serving in the same role at Essex High School from 1994-99 before taking over at Hiawatha.

Since then, Bochanski has tried to help hundreds of students passing through his school understand their potential, and, perhaps more importantly, leave knowing they’re a good person, he said.

“They’re going to be experiencing, as we all do, issues, struggles and challenges. To have the grit and the resiliency to overcome those pieces, it’s a requisite to be successful in the world,” Bochanski said.

Alice Weston, a special educator at Hiawatha since 2001, sees Bochanski’s impact in his near daily trips to the lunchroom, where he’ll often dismiss each student by name, understanding how powerful that recognition can be.

She also pointed to an exchange earlier this year with a student who, after learning of the principal’s retirement, said he would like to become Bochanski’s successor and requested a sit-down.

Bochanski set up the appointment and told the student that if he worked hard in school, he too could become a principal one day. Then, he took a photo of the student sitting in his chair wearing his tweed jacket, Weston said.

“He gets people,” she said. “He gets people as a whole.”

Bochanski has had a similar effect on some of his faculty and staff, like school secretary Amanda Stevens, who called her three years under Bochanski’s guidance “life-changing.”

“He changed my whole outlook on working with peers, approaching situations and just appreciating the smaller things in life,” she said.

Bochanski has tasked Stevens with tracking down the families of the students whose artwork once hung in his office. Stevens said a proud mother recently showed up to claim a painting, greeting the principal with a hug.

The relationship-based leadership style has led to a perpetual open door policy, said guidance counselor Scott Evans, who called Bochanski the best principal he’s ever worked with.

Bochanski taught Evans about loyalty and work ethic while focusing on what’s right for children above all else. He also knows when to have fun, Evans said, unafraid to dress up like silly characters or storm the playground for a game of kickball.

“He’s been really good about showing folks how to balance those things in your life,” Evans said.

Leadership hasn’t always felt so easy for Bochanski, though. Over the years, he’s seen how some of his decisions upset people, something he said he often regrets. Yet it’s taught him how to temper his views, no matter how passionate he may hold them, understanding his role isn’t to change someone’s beliefs.

“It’s my job to understand where a person is coming from,” he said. “Be compassionate and manage things in a way where there is compromise and middle ground and reconciliation.”

That’s why, after 36 years in education, his retirement offers a bit of relief. He’ll take memories of the good days and the bad, and the students and colleagues who have made it all worthwhile.

“I’ve become a better person, a better teacher and a better educator because of so many amazing people that we have in our community,” Bochanski said.

He said he’d take some time to reflect on his career before figuring out his next steps.

Maybe he and his wife will move to a place in the world that needs English teachers, or find their own way to serve their community in Fairfax.

He will tend to their gardens and rebuild the stone walls on their property. There will be road biking. He’s bought a shell to relive his college days of rowing on the Schuylkill River.

He plans to spend time with his three children, whose faces peer out from photos in his office, standing guard over his 2011 Vermont National Distinguished Principal plaque, watching the slow transformation unfold like they’ve done for many years.

And soon, like the carvings gifted by former students from places like India and Bangladesh, those photos, too, will be packed away, stashed into his old Subaru with the sticky door handle, bookending a career.