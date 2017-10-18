Boards wary of airport fight

By Colin Flanders

With additional reporting by Michaela Halnon

Neither the selectboard nor trustees took an official stance in the fight over who should govern the Burlington International Airport, though meetings this month saw each entertain a much different discussion.

The dispute has spilled out of city limits as South Burlington officials seek partners in their push for regional governance of the aviation hub, citing its wide-reaching effect on neighboring communities like the town and village.

The airport, which is in South Burlington but managed as a department by the City of Burlington, has caused friction between the municipalities for years.

In an August public meeting in Colchester, South Burlington city councilor Thomas Chittenden explained the two cities have gone head-to-head on the issue for years, seeing friction over everything from taxable property values to home demolitions to dog parks.

Chittenden, who couldn’t attend Monday’s meeting, said in an email to the selectboard that the current “abnormal model” is holding the region back, and the airport would be stronger and more competitive if “there were more voices drawn from larger pools of statewide expertise.”

In hopes of forcing the conversation, the South Burlington City Council sent around a resolution requesting Burlington form a commission to review the airport’s governance structure. The resolution named Colchester, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Shelburne as communities also directly affected by BIA operations.

An additional three-page memo included over 50 bullet points to establish a “reasonable basis” for South Burlington’s position. According to that document, the Winooski City Council requested a position on the Burlington Airport Commission, which currently boasts one South Burlington delegate and four from Burlington, last November but never received a response.

Burlington officials, meanwhile, have made clear they’re against the move.

Village president George Tyler, who said he’s uninterested in wading into the brewing controversy, chose to place a resolution in the trustees’ consent agenda, explaining that to discuss it during the regular business items would “elevate the conversation” and place the board at in a potential “adversarial situation.”

“There didn’t seem to be a lot of collaboration to this point,” Tyler said. “It seemed to be forming along battle lines.”

Tyler said it might be a different conversation if Burlington invited the trustees to discuss a shift. He suggested the two sides “work this out” on their own.

“If they want to come to the suburbs and talk about it again, we’d be happy to listen to it,” he said.

The trustees concurred, glossing over the resolution at their Oct. 10 meeting.

The selectboard, meanwhile, saw the resolution at a meeting earlier this month, and, at the request of selectwoman Irene Wrenner, discussed it again Monday night.

The selectboard received over 30 pages of minutes from other local municipalities that have discussed the resolution. Colchester and Williston voted it down, while Winooski accepted it.

Wrenner referenced other regional talks, like the ongoing effort to create a regional dispatch center, saying it’s appropriate to consider sharing the governance of larger entities. Plus, in this case, the entity already exists, she said.

“Maybe it takes a couple of towns passing a resolution to say, ‘Hey, this is really important. This is about fairness. This is about equity. This is about taxation without representation’ — our air is taxed, the quality of our air,” Wrenner said. “Our noise levels are taxed by having an airport nearby. So, shouldn’t we be part of the governance structure?”

Other selectboard members expressed unease at hearing only one side of the debate and wondered why Burlington’s voice was not present.

“You can’t have regional governance if the main party isn’t at the table,” vice-chairman Michael Plageman said. “For me, that is the biggest question mark.”

Following their discussion, members had a chance to hear Burlington’s stance loud and clear.

Gene Richards, the airport’s director of aviation, defended the BIA’s reputation and called South Burlington’s resolution “poorly written” and a “big farce.”

“There’s nothing that’s in this resolution that’s accurate or has been fact-checked by the airport,” he said.

He asked the selectboard how it would feel if a group came to Essex and said it was going to regionalize its library.

“Matter of fact, we’re not going to ask you … we’re going to go to the state and see if we can bully you into it. That’s not cool. That’s not the Vermont way,” Richards said.

He explained prior pushes for regionalization failed for the same reason this will: Other communities don’t want to invest in the airport.

“If you don’t want to put anything into it — that means money — then you probably shouldn’t be part of this organization going forward,” he said.

Wrenner questioned why Burlington, which makes no money off the airport — it’s an enterprise fund, meaning all money must be reinvested — maintains 100 percent authority and ownership.

“It’s an asset that belongs to the city,” Richards explained.

“But the liabilities belong to all of us,” Wrenner responded. “Just because these externalities are not things that you can put on a ledger sheet or that you haven’t, doesn’t mean that they don’t affect us … it’s not all about dollars and cents because life isn’t all about dollars or cents.”

Richards pushed back, arguing the airport benefits Essex. “They built your community,” he said.

“You wouldn’t have an IBM if it wasn’t for an airport,” he added.