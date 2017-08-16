By Colin Flanders

The Essex board of trustees and selectboard narrowed their search to three firms to recruit a replacement for joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel, who tendered his resignation last week effective for April 1, 2018.

Members read through the six applications prior to their joint meeting August 7, where they performed an informal vote via sticky-notes, placing one next to each of their top three choices.

During a brief 20-minute discussion, members then pointed out errors in some applications — a few misspellings, while one referred to Essex, Conn. — before deciding on the three firms: Municipal Resources, The Mercer Group and GovHR USA.

Members are now inviting the finalists to attend a follow-up interview during a joint meeting August 24 before a majority of each board will agree on a candidate.

Municipal Resources reported an estimated cost of $15,000 for the search, while the latter two shared estimates around $23,000.

Village president George Tyler said the eventual public engagement process will need to be “robust” and worked out with the chosen search firm.

Proposals included a brief history, a list of prior recruitments and a detailed plan and schedule for the selection process. Firms were also asked to include information on the average tenure of their past candidates.

Municipal Resources said 75 percent of its placements remain nine years later, and Mercer Group reported an average of eight years. GovHR said it doesn’t keep track.

All three finalists also differed on their guarantees in the event the manager or town terminates a contract. GovHR said it will perform another search for only advertising and expense fees up to two years after the placement. Mercer Group will do so up to two years for only the cost of expenses, and Municipal Resources said it will perform another search free of charge within a year.

The chosen firm will have a difficult search ahead if it’s looking to match the tenure of Scheidel, who began with the town in 1990 and took over the joint role five years ago.

After trying to retire for years without following through on his threats, as he puts it, Scheidel formalized his plan last week by submitting his resignation letter to the two boards.

“Everybody tells you that you know when it is time to retire. I’ve reached that point,” he said. “It’s not because I’ve fallen out of love; I’m still madly in love with the place and the people … that’s why it’s been so hard for me to actually come up with a day and say goodbye, but you know what? It’s time.”

He thanked the trustees and selectboard for the opportunity to serve and said he couldn’t think of a better place to have landed. Scheidel said he knows the next manager will feel the same way. Then, he offered an extra incentive.

“My wife said I can give her a birthday present, which is in April, or a Christmas present if you work real quick and get me replaced,” he said to laughter.

Selectboard chairman Max Levy warned Scheidel to prepare a speech for his final Town Meeting Day.

“Oh, no,” Scheidel replied. “This is where brevity is going to come into play.”