Boards move forward with search for new manager

By Colin Flanders

The town and village could have a new municipal manager by year’s end.

That’s according to a prospective timeline provided to the selectboard July 13, when members approved a request for qualifications from recruitment search firms. The trustees also approved the advertisement earlier this month.

Join municipal manager Pat Scheidel said the village and town split $30,000 in their fiscal year 2018 budgets for the search.

“That’s a conservative total,” he said at the meeting. “It can also be used not only for the recruitment search process, but any kind of relocation expenses or other things, if there is money left over, that will be part of the recruitment process.”

The recruitment advertisement invites firms with a successful record of recruiting and delivering “executives in small to mid-sized towns and cities,” with preference given to experience with northeast local government.

Scheidel said the RFQ will be sent to search firms on the International City Management Association list. It will also be hosted on the town and village website, sent to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and placed in the ICMA newsletter.

Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on August 4. They must include a brief history of the firm, a list of recent recruitments and a detailed plan and schedule for the selection process. Firms must also include information on the average tenure of their past candidates.

The selectboard and trustees will conduct the selection and negotiation process together by scheduling interviews with search firms and selecting a top candidate.

The chosen firm will be required to present at least five qualified candidates to the boards within 60 days of signing the contract.

The timeline in the selectboard’s July 13 packet shows the boards aiming to write a sample contract and determine a salary range in August.

During that time, they will also need to finalize the interview process, including a potential interview panel and citizen committee.

The boards hope to conduct the first interviews around October 1, the second interviews two weeks later and background and reference checks near the end of that month. They will then select a finalist and extend an offer, with the timeline showing a goal of hiring the new manager before January 1.

Not all who attended last week’s meeting agreed on the path forward.

Essex resident Rich Maggiani urged the selectboard to scrap its RFQ and, with the trustees, create a search committee comprised of half elected officials and half business owners. That committee could then create its own RFQ and proceed from there, he said.

“The boards were [elected] to run the towns and not necessarily hire,” Maggiani said. “The people in the business community, especially business owners like myself, are used to hiring people.”

Scheidel said it’s the two boards’ responsibility to hire a manager, adding it’s “critical” for a candidate’s success to be hired by the people for whom the manager will work.

“It’s their hire,” he said.

Other stakeholders, including the business community, will be consulted at some level later in the recruitment process, Scheidel said, after the boards receive a list of candidates.

Maggiani also took issue with Scheidel penning the RFQ instead of the two elected boards.

“I’ve never had one of my employees do a search for personnel before, and yet the person who seems to know most about the process is the employee. I find that,” he said before stopping short. “I won’t qualify it.”

Scheidel hopes to present a list of proposals for the trustees and selectboard during an Aug. 7 joint meeting.