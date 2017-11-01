Boards juggle transparency as manager search continues

By Colin Flanders

The selectboard and trustees are exhibiting varied levels of transparency as they enter uncharted territory in the municipal manager search.

The two boards announced their three-week extension of the application deadline doubled the pool, welcome news for the officials who approved the delay at their recruiter’s urging.

Thirty-seven people have now applied, 13 with prior experience in a manager role. There’s also 13 total applicants from Vermont, a dozen more than when the boards extended the deadline in September.

Of those 13, four are or have been managers, one has assistant manager experience and three others have somewhat relevant experience, according to data recruiter Don Jutton sent to The Reporter.

Beyond that announcement, however, the Oct. 24 joint meeting diverged from the candidness of previous recruitment discussions. Shortly after, the boards announced they would complete the next step — narrowing a list of 10 suggested essay questions to five — in executive session.

Jutton planned to send the essay questions to the top 15 candidates within a week of the meeting. Those candidates would then have three weeks to return them.

Explaining why the discussion justified a closed-door session, village president George Tyler said debating the questions in public could give a “savvy” candidate a “leg up on the application process.”

Trustee Lori Houghton saw it differently: “Wouldn’t we want those individuals who are savvy enough to study our minutes or watch Channel 17?” she asked.

Most officials, however, agreed a sequestered discussion was necessary.

Otherwise, it would open the door for contention from applicants who don’t see the questions early, trustee Elaine Sopchak said. Fellow trustee Dan Kerin added interested applicants may feel unsafe searching for the minutes because their computer records can be tracked by current employers.

Selectboard vice-chairman Michael Plageman said he’s “all for keeping it under wraps.”

Tyler initially said the boards would happily publicize the questions “a couple months from now,” but later offered to do so once candidates received the essays.

It’s the second time in recent weeks the boards adjudicated an aspect of the recruitment process outside the public’s view. The other decision involved a list of key community members to speak to Jutton.

“It’s got to be executive [sessions]. It’s got to be off-camera,” Plageman said during a September discussion on curating that list, adding the boards should approach certain people before naming them in public.

Levy agreed, but said he wanted to make sure it was legal to discuss in private.

“Call it something else if you want,” Plageman said. “It doesn’t need to be ‘executive session.’”

A month later, as the board prepared to enter executive session, The Reporter questioned why a public discussion would place the town at a “substantial disadvantage” — a finding boards must make before entering executive session.

Levy explained members would be sharing why they think some people shouldn’t be on the list. For fear of accidentally slandering someone, the board never evaluates people in open meetings, he said. The board later named Iris Banks, Jeff Carr, Raj Chawla, Kim Gleason and Michael Smith as the key community members. They also named Doug Fisher, Paul Austin, Sharon Kelley, Mary Morris and Joe Percy as alternates.

Although those names were shared in public session — open meeting law prohibits making decisions in executive session — there’s no way to know who didn’t make the cut. That’s because the town denied The Reporter’s public records request for a copy of the list of names each member emailed to town staff.

In his denial, deputy town manager Greg Duggan cited two public exemptions. The first protects records that would “violate a person’s right to privacy.” The second protects intradepartmental communications that deal with “other than primarily factual materials.”

The Reporter argued in its appeal that such privacy concerns are secondary to the public’s right to know whom elected officials nominate to serve as spokespeople, or an equally important decision: who was kept off the list.

Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel denied the appeal.

While the selectboard deliberated behind closed doors, the trustees held no discussion on the topic — public or private. When asked for the list’s status at last week’s joint meeting, Tyler said he created a list and sent it to each trustee. He asked they respond directly as to avoid an online three-person conversation that would violate the open meeting law.

“We did not have an open discussion about that,” Tyler said.

The next day, he shared the list via email. It named John Alden, Tom Weaver, Nick Myers, Raj Chawla, Tim Shea and Mark Mendes.

He wrote there were no additions or subtractions to their list, and “had this been controversial at all,” it would have been on the trustees’ agenda. He added that some of the “mystery” stems from the two boards never before collaborating on a manager search.

“We’re trying to play it safe,” he wrote.